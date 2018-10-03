Ti ferry closes for season

× The Fort Ticonderoga Ferry connecting New York and Vermont has been adversely affected by dry weather. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | Because of low water levels on Lake Champlain, the Fort Ticonderoga Ferry closed for the season on Sept. 24, five weeks earlier than normal.

It’s a heartbreaking decision, said ferry owner Michael Matot, not just for the financial loss, but because tourists, commuters and day travelers depend on the service and he hates to let them down.

The nearest lake crossing to the ferry is more than 20 miles away, both north and south.

Matot said he’ll miss out on the Columbus Day weekend, one of the ferry’s busiest. Close to 300 vehicles make the seven-minute crossing over the long weekend.

The Fort Ticonderoga Ferry is not associated with Fort Ticonderoga itself, whose operations will continue as usual.

Through the latter part of the dry summer, Matot said he’s watched the water drop and his docking ramp come ever closer to rocks and concrete pilings.

When a strong south wind in late September pushed about a foot of water up the lake to the north and into the Richelieu River, the handwriting was on the wall.

In all, Matot said the lake is two to two-and-a-half feet below where it should be at this time of year. The last chance to save the season was the remnants of Hurricane Florence, but the jet stream pushed the rain to the east. It’s been like that all summer, he said, and at his family farm he’s measured only 4.25 inches of rain since May.

Even the rain that was in the forecast was too little too late. “Even if we got 5 or 6 inches it wouldn’t make it” to the lake because it would be soaked up by the dry ground, he said.

When the lake level gets too low, cars risk scraping their tailpipes as they board.

The ferry also has to be taken out of the water for the winter, a chore that involves cradles, rails, winches and counterweights and gets harder as the lake level falls.

“I don’t want to get caught before it’s too late,” Matot said. “I hate to shut it down, but there’s nothing I can do.”

The ferry generally runs through the end of October, although it closed a week early last year, when the lake level got to 93.7 feet; it’s only slightly higher than that now.

“I mostly feel bad about the commuters, but you have the leaf peepers and apple pickers as well,” Matot said. “I know this will really hurt the orchards, too.”

The cable ferry, which Matot bought in 2009, connects Ticonderoga with Shoreham, Vt.