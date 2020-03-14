Ti gets band aid

× Expand Photo provided instruments Ticonderoga high school student Noah Bogart checks out a new drum set donated through a program initiated by Skidmore College.

TICONDEROGA | Many homes have them tucked away in cubbies, basements or attics. They are the band instruments of yore, too precious to be tossed, but of no particular use to one-time students whose career plans did not include the New York Philharmonic.

Now, thanks to Skidmore College, these instruments are coming out of the closet and finding their way into the hands of Ticonderoga Central School students whose families would have been unable to afford instruments on their own.

Michael E. Iturrino, a music teacher at Ticonderoga, said Skidmore’s initiative is of tremendous value in a town where neither the community nor the school system is in great financial shape. “We have an aging fleet of instruments that are held together with the best means possible,” Iturrino said.

According to a posting by Sara Miga, associate director of media relations and strategic communications at Skidmore, the idea was hatched when Evan Mack, a composer and pianist, was told by his son that Ti students were using instruments that were in deplorable shape.

“Learning to play on a quality, working instrument is so important,” said Mack. “When you give children a functional instrument, what you’re really giving them is the opportunity to explore what they’re capable of and to fall in love with music.”

So with the help of Skidmore staff and students, Mack organized Be Instrumental, a program that delivered quality instruments into the hands of Ticonderoga students.

From Jan. 22 through Feb. 8, Skidmore students were encouraged to donate gently used instruments they had once played in high school or college but had no further use for.

Iturrino said the drive has put 50 to 60 instruments into the hands of Ti students, replacing ones that are old and falling apart. “We have a baritone sax from 1929 that we kept together with paper clips and duct tape,” Iturrino said.

That instrument, to replace, would have cost $5,000, well beyond the means of most families and the school.

Skidmore students enthusiastically answered the call. “It’s been amazing to see campus and the local community support this effort,” said Madison Pappas, who is currently taking piano lessons with Mack. “You never know who the next great musician will be. These instruments might enable them to find their passion, or just enjoy the music.”

The instruments included six drum sets, Iturrino said, one of which was “very fancy. When the kids saw that they were just in awe.”

Ticonderoga Central has about 200 band members. “They’ve had a jaw-reaction to Skidmore’s (initiative).” Iturrino said. “It was a very generous offer and we are so fortunate for that.” ■