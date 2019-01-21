Ti graduate receives Crammond scholarship

× Expand Photo provided Sierra Stacy West was presented the Duane Crammond Memorial Scholarship by the LaChute Road Runners Club on Jan. 5. From left: Tim Malaney, club president, West and Matt Karkoski, scholarship chairman.

TICONDEROGA | Sierra Stacy West has been awarded this year’s Duane Crammond Memorial Scholarship by the LaChute Road Runners Club.

She received the $1,250 scholarship during the club’s annual “Freeze Your Gizzard Blizzard” run and brunch on Jan. 5.

West, the valedictorian of the 2018 Ticonderoga High School class, is a freshman at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy majoring in biomedical engineering.

She is a member of the RPI cross country and track teams.

West was a member of the Ticonderoga High School cross country, indoor track and outdoor track teams. She was also involved in school and community activities.

She reached state high school championship meets five times, four times in cross country and once in indoor track.

West has been active in LaChute Road Runners Club events throughout high school and received a club grant to attend a summer running camp in 2017.

This year, the LaChute Road Runners also recognized the efforts of another former Ticonderoga High School cross country and track athlete. Caleb Pike received a $750 grant toward his studies at the Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park.

Pike competed in cross country and track for four years as a Sentinel.

The Duane Crammond Memorial Scholarship goes to a LaChute Road Runners Club member or a Ticonderoga High School graduate who participated in varsity cross country or track and field who attends college full-time. It’s presented following the successful completion of the fall semester.

The winner, selected by a scholarship committee, is a person who reflects the strong academic, athletic and character traits of Crammond, who died in a car accident in 2005 at age 24.

This year marks $17,000 in scholarships awarded in Crammond’s memory by the LaChute Road Runners Club.

Crammond, the valedictorian of the Ticonderoga Class of 1999, was a cross country and track champion in high school. He went on to become an honor student at RPI, where he majored in engineering and was captain of the college’s cross country team. He was also the leading distance runner on RPI’s indoor and outdoor track teams. After graduation from college, Crammond dominated local race races.

In 2003, he won the Montcalm Mile in Ticonderoga and the Race the Train event in North Creek. He was third in the Whiteface Uphill Run in Wilmington, fourth in the Prospect Mountain Road Race in Lake George and fifth in the Lake George to Bolton Adirondack Distance Run. He capped that season by winning the Adirondack Marathon in Schroon Lake.