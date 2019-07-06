Ti Historical Society to show ‘Sgt. York’

Photo provided Sgt. Alvin York remains one of the great heroes in American military history.

TICONDEROGA | The story of World War I hero Alvin York reads like one of those entertaining but highly improbable movie scenes where a single good guy battling amidst a hail of bullets kills a multitude of bad guys.

A hard drinking, hard gambling hillbilly from East Tennessee who had changed his ways after finding the Lord, York was swinging a pick on a road gang when war broke out in Europe. Drafted in 1917, he initially balked because he took the Bible at its word when it said not to kill. Although he remained a disciple of peace his entire life, his church convinced him that military service and service to God were not mutually exclusive. The would-be pacifist went on to become perhaps America’s greatest hero of the war.

His story had been told by Hollywood in the movie “Sergeant York,” which won an Academy Award for Gary Cooper and has since been named by the American Film Institute as among the 100 most inspirational movie of all time.

On Friday July 12, the Ticonderoga Historical Society will host a screening of “Sergeant York” at the Hancock House. The twist is that York’s descendants will be there, too, to talk about his life and raise awareness and support for York Center for Peace and Valor, a multi-use facility in support of higher education, arts and cultural development, and veterans’ recognition, outreach and support.

The center will be in a renovated school that York started in 1926, writing, “When I went out into that big outside world I realized how uneducated I was and what a terrible handicap it was. I was called to lead my people toward a sensible modern education.”

The school eventually fell to the state Department of Education and was to be demolished until it was rescued by York’s descendants, who wanted to use it to further his vision of peace, courage and humanitarianism. More information about this project can be found at sgtyork.org.

‘GREATEST CIVILIAN SOLDIER OF THE WAR’

Historical Society President Bill Dolback said that a showing of the film had been planned, when, thanks to a patron, the connection with York’s descendants “kind of fell into our laps.” He said the American Legion and VFW are being invited to meet with them, and the Hancock House will host a public reception prior to the showing of the movie. The reception will take place at the Hancock House at 6 p.m., with remarks by family members. Reservations are necessary for the reception, and a $5 donation is requested. The film showing is free and will follow at 7 p.m. Seating is limited and reservations for movie viewing will be accepted.

When York died in 1964, it was front page news in The New York Times. He won the Medal of Honor and a multitude of other awards for single-handedly killing or capturing an entire German machine gun battalion, fighting on even after his ammunition ran out. In the aftermath, he had killed 25 German soldiers and captured 132 more.

A throwback to the Davy Crockett days of the wiley frontier Tennessee sharpshooter, York visibly blushed when he words of praise were heaped upon him, including those of Marshal Ferdinand Foch, the commander of Allied forces in World War I, who called York’s exploit in the Argonne Forest “the greatest thing accomplished by any private soldier of all the armies of Europe.” General of the Armies John J. Pershing called him ”the greatest civilian soldier of the war.”

18 SHOTS

York and a detail of 16 other soldiers set out to disable a machine gun battalion, but heavy fire killed or wounded 10 of the men and sent six more scurrying for cover. But the Germans had never encountered a deadeye marksman from the Tennessee hills.

Eighteen shots left 18 soldiers dead.

“Every time one of them raised his head, I jes’ teched him off,” he was quoted as saying.

Astounded that one man was wreaking so much havoc, a handful of Germans decided to end it right there, and charged him with bayonets drawn. Out of ammunition for his rifle, York pulled his pistol and picked them off, too.

York shined a spotlight on the common soldier, attention that had previously been reserved in the public consciousness for great generals and officers.