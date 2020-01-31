× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Ti hospital honors its past Ticonderoga Historical Society President Bill Dolback and hospital board member Bob Dedrick inspect a timeline depicting the story of the University of Vermont Health Network Elizabethtown Community Hospital-Ticonderoga Campus, formerly Moses Ludington.

TICONDEROGA | It’s the hospital with a name as long as a paragraph, the University of Vermont Health Network Elizabethtown Community Hospital-Ticonderoga Campus. But no matter, because mostly it’s still known around town as Moses Ludington.

And last week, the University of Vermont (UVM) Health Network honored the old hospital’s past with the unveiling of a photographic timeline of the hospital’s legacy dating back to its birth 112 years ago. The permanent display spans a corridor off of the hospital’s main entrance, in celebration not just of the founder, Horace Moses, but of those who have walked its hallways through the decades.

“Horace would be pleased with what he started back in 1908,” said John Remillard, president of Elizabethtown Community Hospital, paying tribute to the medical advancements and the people instrumental in the hospital’s growth. “In just about every picture there are people — these are special people working at a special place, and that’s why it’s going to endure for another hundred years.”

One of those faces in the photos was that of a fresh-faced physician’s assistant named Robert Berrick, pictured in 1978. It was another time of transition, said Berrick, as the hospital stood at the threshold of modern medicine. “When I first came here, most of the doctors had been trained in the ’30s and ’40s,” Berrick said. “Some of the medicine we take for granted today didn’t exist.”

The nearest CT scanner was in Glens Falls, and physicians were sometimes reluctant to embrace new techniques, he said.

Ticonderoga Historical Society President Bill Dolback said the first hospital had 12 beds and expanded over the years until the current building went up in 1981 on ground that had once grown fruits and vegetables for the hospital kitchen.

When the new hospital opened, patients were wheeled across the parking lot to the new facility.

Jodi Gibbs, who is coordinating the transition to the UVM network, said the hospital had a trove of archives from which to draw, including photos and ledgers. “The board was in favor of some recognition — they didn’t want a hundred years of history to be forgotten,” she said.

The photos show past board members, candy stripers and one of Carol Ferguson, who for years was credited as being the grease that kept the hospital running.

The timeline includes one particular mystery: There’s a 1932 photo of nurse Ann Gijanto with a set of newborn quadruplets. But while she’s poured over the records and found several sets of triplets, Gibbs said, there is no notation of quadruplets.

There was, however, the notation of the birth of Robert Dedrick, who went on to become a Ticonderoga supervisor and is a current member of the hospital board who attended last week’s ceremony.

“I love these pictures; they’re very attractive and colorful and I think they caught the essence of the people who worked here,” he said.

The final panel pays tribute to the most recent transition, when Moses Ludington Hospital was purchased by The University of Vermont Health Network–Elizabethtown Community Hospital and “With a grant award from New York state, a $9.1 million remodel is completed to ensure high-quality care continues to be available to the Ticonderoga community, just as Mr. Moses envisioned over 100 years ago.” ■