Ti murder suspect apprehended, charged

× Expand Photo provided Michael LaRock is suspected in the killing of a Ticonderoga resident. He was charged with second degree murder on Monday, Dec. 18, 2018.

TICONDEROGA | Authorities have located the man suspected of killing a Ticonderoga man last week.

Michael E. LaRock was located in Norfolk, St. Lawrence County, on Monday afternoon, said the Ticonderoga Police Department.

LaRock, 38, was taken into custody without incident with state police assistance.

Authorities said early Monday they were concentrating their search in northern Franklin and St. Lawrence counties near the Canadian border for the suspect wanted in connection with the killing of William T. “Liam” Brown last Friday.

Massena Police received an anonymous tip that LaRock was hiding in that area which they forwarded to state police.

LaRock is charged with one count of second degree murder, aggravated criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a human corpse, all felonies.

He was arraigned at the Ticonderoga Town Court by Judge Keith Dolbeck and remanded to the Essex County Jail with no bail.

Two other suspects were arrested in connection with the crime after Brown’s body was found in the LaChute River near Bicentennial Park Friday morning.

Joshua W. Smith, 35, and Donald C. LaRock, 63, both of Ticonderoga, were charged with one count each of first-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a human corpse.

They were not charged with his killing.

Donald LaRock is Michael LaRock’s father.

Hurlburt said Brown had been shot in the head at another location and that the men dragged or carried his body to the river.

Brown was a retired U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Hurlburt declined to speculate on the motive. Police have not said whether the murder weapon has been found, or whether the two men in custody are cooperating with authorities.

Authorities had said Michael LaRock should be considered armed and dangerous. He has a lengthy criminal record that includes weapons charges, narcotics, stolen property, burglary, assault and driving while intoxicated.

Hulburt said Smith was arrested in Ticonderoga, and the elder LaRock was arrested in Tupper Lake. He said it appeared the LaRocks fled town together and later split up.

Hurlburt said the suspects and victim knew each other.

“I’d say they were acquaintances, but not necessarily friends,” he said.

Donald LaRock and Smith were arraigned in Ticonderoga Town Court and sent to Essex County Jail pending $25,000 cash bail, or $50,000 bond.