Ti reaching out to homeowners for water project

× Construction pictured over the summer on the Ticonderoga water project, which is expected to be completed in early 2019. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | As the Ticonderoga water project enters its final months, engineers are trying to get in touch with 20 or 30 homeowners who have yet to give contractors permission to install pressure-reduction valves on their in-house water lines.

If these homeowners act now, the valves will be installed for free; if they wait, it could cost them thousands of dollars.

The new water system will have more pressure than the old, and while that’s normally good news it can cause problems if the pressure isn’t dialed down with special valves, said Greg Swart, senior associate for the AES Division of Water Resources.

Older plumbing joints and fixtures such was rubber washing-machine hoses can blow under the higher pressure.

The majority of the homes served by the water system do not require the individual valves because the pressure will be reduced on the water main itself.

But 68 houses are on a section of the system that will not be served by the depressurized main.

Specifically, the homes that require these valves are located more or less north of the Rod and Gun Club and intersections of routes 22 and 74, and south of the new well building currently under construction on route 22 north of town.

Swart said AES wrote letters and knocked on doors of the homes that need the valves, asking that homeowners grant a temporary easement that will allow contractors to come into their houses and install the valves.

There could be various explanations why so many people have not responded.

“People get lots of junk mail and sometimes they don’t read it, Swart said. “And some people don’t want people coming into their homes.”

This could be an expensive decision.

Contractors will come through and do all the valves at once — homeowners who do not have the work done then will have to pay to have it done privately, which could cost up to $2,000, Swart said.

Swart said that officials will continue to knock on doors through the end of October, and replace the valves in November. The new system will probably be completed by the end of January.

“That pressure spike will happen as soon as the water is turned on,” Swart said. “For some of the people it will definitely improve pressure.”

But for those without pressure-reduction valves it will be too much of a good thing. “Any of the old plumbing parts could be blown apart,” he said.