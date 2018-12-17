Ti Rite Aid to convert to Walgreens

TICONDEROGA | Approximately 1,300 Walgreens-owned Rite Aid stores will convert to the Walgreens brand over the next 12 months.

This will bring Walgreens products and pharmacy services to more customers and communities across the country.

As part of an estimated $500 million investment nationwide, Walgreens recently converted the former Rite Aid store in Ticonderoga at 1161 Rt. 9N.

This new Walgreens location offers local customers a range of new products and services, including:

Lower prices on hundreds of items throughout the store.

Walgreens’ brand products and a broader selection of national brand products.

FedEx shipping and pickup services available in store.

Access to an expanded selection of products online that can be shipped directly to home or the store for greater convenience.

Convenient access to pharmacy and healthcare services such as vaccinations, online and mobile prescription management tools and 24-7 access to Walgreens pharmacy staff and more than 9,500 Walgreens pharmacies nationwide.

Balance® Rewards, Walgreens’ loyalty program that provides customers with promotional pricing, personalized discounts, paperless coupons and points for making healthy choices.

Conversion will roll out in phases over time and across the network of Walgreens-owned Rite Aid stores.

In addition to the new products and services outlined above, customers and patients will notice physical upgrades and enhancements to the store.