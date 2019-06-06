Ti school board tries again

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Central School Board will go back to the voters with a $22.5 million budget that stays within the tax cap by combining further spending cuts with a greater reliance on the system’s fund balance.

Voters last month rejected a $23 million spending plan that exceeded the cap, but minimized cuts and put the school system on better financial footing going forward.

The new plan, passed unanimously Monday, saves money by eliminating positions and by cutting supplies, professional development, groundskeeping costs and a bus run, and by reducing money for athletics programs. But it stops short of more severe cuts that had been on the table, including the elimination of sports and advanced academic classes.

According to a school handout, budgetary reductions that had to be made to achieve the tax cap included three teacher positions, one cleaner and two clerical positions.

Superintendent John McDonald Jr. cautioned that the cuts have not been finalized, and that Monday’s vote was just on the overall budget number of $22.5 million. The budget represents a less than a one-half-of-1 percent increase over last year’s, and raises the tax levy by 3.97 percent. To stay within the cap, the levy increase had to come in at less than 4.33 percent.

The annual increase to the tax bill on a $100,000 (for tax purposes) home would be $43 in Ticonderoga and $54 in Hague. STAR exemptions and rebate checks would be preserved.

Along with nearly $500,000 in new cuts, the revised budget takes another $250,000 from the schools’ fund balance, which acts as a savings account.

The board had hesitated to dip too deeply into savings because it was afraid that would put them behind the eight ball for budget years going forward. But year-end budget surpluses came in higher than expected, allowing the board a $450,000 cushion going into next year.

“We think we’re going to be OK,” McDonald said.

A public hearing on the budget will be held at the high school at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, and the vote will be June 18.

If this vote fails, the board would be forced to adopt a contingency budget with no increase, causing nearly another $500,000 in cuts and an end to free use of school facilities for outside activities.