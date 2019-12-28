Ti school consolidation under discussion

Photo by Tim Rowland Ticonderoga High School Ticonderoga High School may be the home of 7th and 8th graders next year.

TICONDEROGA | Hoping to avoid a repeat of last year’s budget difficulties, the Ticonderoga School Board is looking at structural, cost-saving changes that include the consolidation of its middle and high schools.

The board delayed a vote on the plan last week to give more time for community input. But board members left little doubt that the system will transfer its 7th and 8th graders to the Calkins Place high school next fall.

“We’re here to maintain the quality of our programming. And to do that we have to move forward,” said Board Member John Reale.

The plan would save money by reducing employees, which is the system’s largest expense. The board hopes to do this without layoffs, although it’s uncertain at this point if attrition alone will sufficiently reduce the workforce.

Board President Mark Russell said that ultimately the plan will make teacher jobs more secure once the system has been “right sized.”

“We want to have stability, so when teachers come here they can retire here if they want,” Russell said.

The board’s budget is currently hemmed in by declining enrollments, falling federal revenue, increasing state mandates and the 2% tax cap. The board tried to break the cap last spring, to stabilize the system’s finances, but the plan was soundly rejected by voters.

Realignment has been on the system’s back burner for years, but it’s come to the fore over concerns for how next year’s budget will shape up. Members of the public were invited to speak at last week’s meeting, and while guardedly supportive of the plan, they worried about the commingling of younger and older students.

They said they were concerned about the potential for bullying, and picking up age-inappropriate behaviors from older students.

Kathy Marshall, who teaches home and career skills to elementary and middle school students, said that the middle school years “are very pivotal in a child’s development,” and that they need dedicated support. “They have fears and concerns that we don’t have,” Marshall said. “Change is hard; you can’t fight it, but real change needs to be thought out.”

Cynthia Ford-Johnston, a long-time North Country school administrator who is providing expertise in the absence of a permanent Ti superintendent, said the high school is large enough to segregate the younger students.

That means younger students will have classrooms, lockers and restrooms to themselves, even as 7th through 12th grade teachers will be able to better collaborate in terms of educational programming.

“The concept isn’t to plug them into the midst of older students,” said Board Member Seanna Porter. “They will have a chance to continue to develop in a way that is appropriate for their age group.”

Porter said that Ti is actually a regional exception in maintaining a separate middle school — other schools in the area have been able to educate all grades on the same campus without difficulty.

The school system was forced to eliminate positions and make other cuts last spring to squeeze its budget under the cap. It doesn’t yet have the numbers needed to put together the 2020-21 budget, “so we don’t know how bad or how good the budget is going to be,” Ford-Johnston said.

But the trendlines are not cause for optimism. Over the past 10 years, Ti Central has lost a quarter of its school population. State aid is up a tick, but federal aid is down 54%. Meanwhile, “Insurance has doubled and new mandates are coming every year, and they are generally not funded,” Ford-Johnston said.

To make ends meet without breaking the tax cap, the school system has relied heavily on its fund balance, but now those accounts are dwindling. “If you sat through the budget hearings last spring, you know that financially we’re in trouble,” she said. “The status quo is no longer feasible.” ■