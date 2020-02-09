Ti schools in transition

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga Central School seventh and eighth graders will be moved from the middle school to the high school next fall as the system seeks ways to avoid a repeat of last year’s budget woes.

The move will affect about 100 students and is expected to save money by requiring fewer staff positions. How much money will be saved and how many positions will be affected are still open questions at this point, said Ti School Board President Mark Russell.

Because of declining enrollments, the high school has enough space that the former middle schoolers will be kept largely segregated from older students, which was a primary concern of parents.

Russell said Ticonderoga had been one of the last school districts of its size to adhere to the middle-school model. The move will also allow younger students to take advantage of high school facilities and programs, such as the planetarium and college- and career-readiness classes.

But primarily, it was a move born of necessity, said Cynthia Ford-Johnston, a veteran administrator who is consulting for the school system, which is currently without a permanent superintendent. “The status quo is no longer an option,” she said. “We know we are going to have to make some cuts somewhere, where they are going to be we don’t know.”

Last year the board’s initial budget proposal broke the tax cap, a plan that was soundly rejected by voters. Because of that, Russell said the board believes it will need to present a budget this spring that stays within the cap. In the past, the board has stayed under the cap by leaning heavily on its fund balance, but now these saving accounts are largely deleted.

Enrollments and funding formulas have both worked against the school system over the past decade. In that time, the student population has declined 24% and while state aid is up slightly, federal aid in that time period has been cut by more than half.

Meanwhile, expenses have grown faster than income, particularly in the area of health insurance, which has nearly doubled in the past decade. Coupled with unfunded educational requirements from the state, the expenses were not only eating into savings, but into the quality of programming. “What was running like a well-oiled machine wasn’t running like a well-oiled machine anymore,” Russell said.

Employees of the system are by far its biggest expense, and something that will have to be taken into account during budget workshops later this year. The middle school realignment will be more efficient, because, to fill their day, teachers had already been traveling back and forth between the two schools. Consolidation may also save in terms of administration and building maintenance.

The school system has been performing community outreach to ease parents’ concerns about the move and douse the inevitable flare-ups of misinformation on social media. Ford-Johnston said the students have also been involved in the process, and briefed on the details of the change so they can discuss it with their parents.

The board will be investigating other cost-saving measures as well, such as the potential sharing of services, such as business offices and bus garages, with other school districts. These measures have succeeded elsewhere, but Russell said it’s trickier in the Adirondacks, where schools are miles and miles apart.

Russell said the board will also stick with an interim superintendent this school year, so as not to bring in a new superintendent in the middle of a major transition. To help balance the budget last spring, former Superintendent John McDonald Jr. took early retirement, and the position was temporarily filled by high school principal John Donohue. This year he will resume his duties as full-time principal, and the system will bring in a new temporary superintendent, Russell said.

Logistically, the change to a junior high school model will not present significant problems, Ford-Johnston said.

Parents with concerns about how it will all work are encouraged to contact the system. For example, parents raised the issue of safely dropping their kids off at the high school which, unlike the middle school, is on a public street. “If they tell us their concerns, we can work them into our plan,” she said.

As such, middle school traditions such as plays and class trips will be preserved, at community request. Russell said there will also be benefits for elementary school students because they will be able to take core classes earlier, opening up later years to focus on career-related courses.

All told, getting the school system on sound financial footing will take work on the part of the administration and the community as well. “Everything is going to be tighter,” Ford-Johnston said. “People are going to have to rally and understand the value of education. We’re all going to have to pull up our bootstraps.” ■