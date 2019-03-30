Ti students have the answers

× Expand Photo provided Ticonderoga High School students Michael Fitzgerald, Natalie O’Neil, Aidan Porter and Ethan Kerr qualified for the national Quiz Bowl competition.

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga student Michael Fitzgerald is not a fan of dodgeball. Not that he minds the sport particularly, but “dodgeball” was the correct answer to a question he got wrong in the high school Quiz Bowl competition. And contestants agree, it’s not the questions you get right but the ones you get wrong that stick with you.

But Michael and his teammates got plenty of questions right, enough so that, for the second year in a row, the Ticonderoga Quiz Bowl team has qualified for the National Academic Championships in Washington, D.C. The team also boasts a player, Natalie O’Neil, who also qualified for the Individual Player National Championships Tournament in Chicago. Rounding out the team heading to Washington are Ethan Kerr and Aidan Porter.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

To get to the championships, the team placed third among 23 teams from seven counties — a region that extended from Westport in the north to Troy in the south.

Quiz Bowl adviser Maria Bagneschi said when the Ticonderoga team qualified last year, it was for the first time in 10 years. To send the team to Washington, supporters pitched in to contribute $8,500.

“The support from the community was spectacular,” she said.

VARIED STRENGTHS

The Quiz Bowl is an academic challenge with varied formats and a broad variety of categories. Ticonderoga team members say they have varied strengths that complement each other in terms of subject matter.

Natalie said she watched a lot of “Jeopardy!” and stays current on the news to help gain an edge. To qualify for individual honors, she competed in Burlington and came in fifth out of a field of students from across the country. Bagneschi said she and Natalie will leave for the individual competition in Chicago on April 6.

Ethan said the competition is both fun and stressful.

“You get used to it, but if you get a question wrong you can feel your face getting hot because everyone is watching you,” he said.

Team members said along with their areas of expertise, they complement each other in terms of personality. Aidan, who plays on the Sentinel football team, said he’s naturally competitive and that, “The answers I take the most pride in are the ones I know that no one else knows.”

Ethan said he’s more laid back. But, “When it comes to the classroom, I can be pretty aggressive,” he said.