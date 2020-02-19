Ti town board writes ambulance blueprint

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Rowland_ambulance_2.22 Representatives of Ti EMS and Lamoille ambulance companies attended a public hearing over a new ambulance contract.

TICONDEROGA | After a well-attended public hearing at which no one spoke, the Ticonderoga Town Board passed two new ambulance contracts that formalize town policy on medical calls and, hopefully, quell a growing social media feud.

Both the volunteer Ticonderoga Emergency Squad and the paid Lamoille Ambulance Service were well represented at the hearing, but did not comment on the formalized contracts that had been agreed upon the previous week.

The contract pays Ticonderoga EMS $20,000 and designates it as the primary responder, but stipulates that it must respond to 75% of the calls it receives within 10 minutes time. Lamoille was provided with $10,000 and identified as the secondary responder if Ti is unable to run.

“We are very fortunate in our town to have two good emergency squads,” said Ti Supervisor Joe Giordano. “This is the beginning step as times are changing and we are trying to find the right mix between paid and volunteer.”

But that mix has caused friction, as the two ambulance companies have sniped at each other, both in the community and on social media channels. Members of Lamoille have accused Ti of dropping too many calls, and Ti has accused Lamoille of trying to poach its runs for profit. Board members said the crossfire has led to an overabundance of rumors that they hope the contracts will end.

Dropped calls were admittedly a problem for Ti EMS, and were part of what has led to a countywide ambulance solution mapped out by Essex supervisors with the help of state funding.

The program has paid for two medical workers who staff the nonprofit during the day when it’s hardest for volunteers to leave their day jobs.

With the help of town funding, Board Member Dave Woods said Ti EMS plans to add another shift. Woods said with this model in place, he believes the company will easily meet the 75% response threshold required by the town.

Other members rooted them on as well. “I’d like to thank Ti EMS for its long-standing efforts in our community,” said Board Member Tom Cunningham. “You really are appreciated, and we’re grateful to have you.”

To punctuate how Ti EMS and Lamoille can work together, resident Bob Dedrick presented the town with a letter detailing a recent medical scare in which both the Ti EMS and Lamoille did their jobs with speed professionalism. “Thanks to the Town Board who has the wisdom to finance our local squad, to our local Ticonderoga Emergency Squad, to Lamoille Ambulance for delivering our paramedic and to Michael Watts for his expertise and his professionalism,” Dedrick wrote in the letter, which was read into the meeting record.

“The care of our patients is of utmost importance,” Giordano said, “and that really resonates with Bob’s letter.” ■