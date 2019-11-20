Ti underground

× Expand Artifacts were unearthed when the Ticonderoga hospital graded a new entryway. Photo provided

TICONDEROGA | When construction crews were scraping the ground for a new entrance to the Ticonderoga hospital they began unearthing things: A beer bottle from long ago, what appeared to be a girl’s change purse and most interesting, the stacked stones of a dry well.

Workers for UVM Elizabethtown Hospital’s Ticonderoga campus thought it might have been part of an old irrigation system, and went to the Historical Society to see if there were any clues in faded photographs, but none were forthcoming.

So it will just go down as one more mystery in a town where you can scarcely sink a shovel without hitting something interesting. “At one time or another, the whole town was a battlefield,” said historian Diane O’Connor.

For many years, sinking a shovel at Fort Ticonderoga was liable to turn up — a shovel. There are scores of them in the fort’s collection, which makes sense in that 18th century earth moving consisted of thousands of men foisting thousands of shovels.

According to the fort’s website, “We have cataloged over 1,300 tools through this project so far. Tool examples include shovels, axes, mattocks, picks, augers, fascine knives, Irish spades or loys, as well as masonry, wood working, and agricultural tools. We have found maker’s marks and even remnant pieces of wooden handles.”

Ticonderoga was strategic not just to Europeans, but to Native Americans as well, and struggles for control of the area extended far and wide. “It’s not just at the fort,” said Bill Dolback, president of the Ticonderoga Historical Society. “The whole town was the site of so many scouting trails and battlefields from different wars.”

When the former Lowe’s home center was built, archaeological samplings turned up boxes of relics — shards of glass, ceramics, nails and tools of woodland Indians. When Rt. 8 was improved west of Hague, construction ripped up a number of benchmark medallions hammered into the stone by legendary Adirondack surveyor Verplanck Colvin.

Some finds are more startling than others. A century ago, when a rail spur was being built to a sawmill, in the neighborhood of where the community college is today, workers discovered 24 sets of bones. Dolback said the bones were assumed to by of Revolutionary War-era soldiers who perhaps died of disease. Although this was speculation at the time, the bones were moved closer to the fort.

Of course today the sawmill is long gone, and anything that happened to turn up from its time on earth would be considered a historic find. In Ticonderoga, historic sites are buried atop of historic sites. Mossy Point had its charcoal ovens and forges, worn out steamboats were dumped at the north end of Lake George and even paper mills along the La Chute River that were functioning half a century ago, are now archaeological grist. “A lot of industrial debris just got buried underground,” Dolback said.

So rich was Ticonderoga in buried history that relic hunting became a significant problem. “People were coming over to look at old maps to find out where the old settlements were,” Dolback said. “Some were very successful, and there was controversy back in the ’90s involving some high-profile people.”

Historians frown on relic hunting because it can interfere with the quest to learn about the past. “It’s like ripping a page out of a book,” said Margaret Staudter, registrar and site archaeologist at Fort Ticonderoga. “The ground is the safest spot for artifacts until they’re ready to be processed.”

The fort has processed thousands of artifacts, going through the time-consuming and tedious exercise of inspecting, researching and cataloging even the tiniest button. “There is so much that comes out of the ground,” Staudter said, “And there are many more stories for us to explore.”