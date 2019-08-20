Ticks remain threat in North Country

Stock image AdobeStock_259339990 [Converted] Lyme Disease prevention chart

PLATTSBURGH | Anybody living in the Northeast can say that the first thing they do when returning from a hike or trip in the woods is check for ticks. However, how many of them follow all of the proper steps to ensure they are safe from the bug? The Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) has plenty of information, including pamphlets on how to safely remove them from the body, and avoid them in the first place.

Just because the summer is nearly over, doesn’t mean the woods are free of ticks. In fact, August through November is one of the most active times during the year for reported Lyme disease, according to the New York State Department of Health.

The CCHD website says, “There are two common types of ticks in New York, the dog tick and the deer tick. Deer ticks are the species that carry Lyme disease. Ticks are most active when it’s warm and moist, this is usually in spring, the early part of summer and in fall.”

In order to avoid ticks, the CCHD website suggests to put on insect repellent before going out, wear light-colored clothing, wear closed-toe shoes and long-sleeved shirts and pants, avoid dense foliage, keep long hair up and more.

When it comes to checking for ticks on the body, there’s more than just doing a quick overlook at the exposed skin. One should especially search in dark and hidden parts of the body. This includes the armpits, in and around the ears, the belly button, hair and scalp, behind the knees, between the thighs and around the waist. It is recommended to take a shower after being outdoors to wash off any unlatched ticks and do a more thorough search.

If a tick is found already burrowed in the skin, it is not a good idea to use heat or paint to get the tick to “detach.” Instead, it is important to get the tick out right away — using a pair of fine-tipped tweezers. Use the tweezers to grasp the tick and pull upward, as straight as possible, as not to break off parts of the tick, as the mouth part can still be harmful. Once the tick is out, clean the skin with rubbing alcohol, and place the tick in hydrogen peroxide to kill it. It can also be killed by placing it in a sealed bag or flushing it down the toilet, but do not crush the bug with fingers.

Should symptoms arise despite removing the tick, see a doctor immediately. Symptoms of Lyme disease include a 2-6 inch “bulls-eye” red patch that appears between three days and one month after the tick bite, joint pain and stiffness, fatigue, fever, numbness and partial paralysis.

“Whereas incidence of Lyme disease throughout New York state has remained fairly steady over the past two decades, incidences have risen sharply in the North Country,” according to a New York State Department of Health study. “From 2010-2016, the incidence of Lyme disease in humans have increased in all North Country counties.”

For any more information on ticks and tick-borne illnesses, visit the CCHD website at clintonhealth.org, or ask a doctor on how to further prevent tick bites.