Ticonderoga Alliance wins grant

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance has received a $95,000 grant from the federal government that will pay tuition for high school students attending vo-tech classes at CV-Tec in Mineville.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development grant will offer some financial relief to the Ticonderoga school board, which had to make severe cuts to its 2019-20 budget after voters rejected a funding plan that would have broken the salary cap.

Ti Alliance Executive Director Donna Wotton said this is the first grant the organization has received, but it’s likely that more will be forthcoming. “This opens the door for other Rural Development grants,” she said.

While this year’s grant will help the board maintain its current number of CV-TEC students, future grants may permit more students to attend the Mineville school. Tuition and transportation to CV-TEC costs about $15,000 a year per student, and Ti sends about 25 students for training.

Wotton said automotives and construction trades are popular, as is cosmetology, marine repair, hospitality and environmental tech.

The Ti Alliance — whose mission is to restore economic prosperity in the Ticonderoga region — recognizes the need for vocational training as a college alternative, and had hopes North Country Community College would open a vo-tech school in Ticonderoga. “After North County said no to a trade school, we decided to go about this in a different way,” Wotton said.

Through brochures and compilation of information about course availability and financial aid, the Ti Alliance has streamlined the process for students interested in learning a trade. It also matches students to trade opportunities in an apprentice program.

The Alliance’s next trade funding initiative will focus on building a scholarship fund for students seeking trade education after high school.