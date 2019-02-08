Ticonderoga co-op hosts spaghetti dinner

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Shoppers at the Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-op.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-op will host a spaghetti dinner Friday night, Feb.8 from 6 p.m. to 9. p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 103 Montcalm Street. Tickets are $15, and $5 for kids under 10, and include dinner, vegetarian and gluten-free options, music, an open mic and 50-50 raffle.

A take out dinner is available for $12, starting at 5:30.

The co-op hopes to raise funds and awareness at the same time. It has just over 500 members with a goal of having just over 600 by the end of the summer. The co-op says it is close to meeting budget if members would buy $50 worth of groceries a month, particularly in the winter when sales are slower.

The co-op moved into bigger space on Montcalm Street this year, and bought professional refrigerated display cases to offer a wider variety of products.

It sells meats, dairy, produce, baked goods, as well as canned and packaged foods, health and home care products and 70 low-cost bulk items, including herbs and spices.

Members can request items they don’t see.

In its winter newsletter, co-op member and Town Supervisor Joe Giordano wrote, “Membership is vital to the sustainable success of our Ticonderoga Natural Foods Coop. Membership not only provides the necessary financial resources to operate, but also serves as the conduit connecting the fruits of our local growers and producers to community of consumers gratefully supportive of their labors.

“As a result of this arrangement, co-ops sell nearly triple the number of local products as compared to conventional grocery stores, directing more money back into the community.”

According to its mission statement, the co-op “is to create and support a community owned co-op that believes in the importance of healthy living, sustainability and offering locally produced products. We are committed to providing high-quality goods and services at affordable prices through member participation and employment.”

The co-op is open in the winter from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.