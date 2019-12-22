Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union to change to TrailNorth

TrailNorth Logo 2 Starting Jan. 1, 2020, Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union will be TrailNorth Federal Credit Union

NORTH COUNTRY | Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union has announced that they will be changing their name to TrailNorth Federal Credit Union on Jan. 1, 2020.

The name change reflects the company’s effort to reach more members after their most recent charter expansion in 2018 that increased their field of membership to include the counties of Essex, Washington, Warren, Clinton and Franklin in New York and Addison County in Vermont.

“This larger field of membership will lay the foundation for long-term growth allowing the Credit Union to provide cutting-edge products and services to more members for many years to come,” a press release said.

“As we expand into additional New York counties and Vermont, it is imperative that we remain relevant and accessible in our industry. Careful thought went into making this decision. The credit union conducted analysis including a number of surveys – both of its current members and those in outlying counties and communities. The survey results indicated that our current name limits our ability to demonstrate that our services are available to those outside of Ticonderoga. The name TrailNorth Federal Credit Union was chosen to reflect the fact that we are confidently here today, ready to be our members’ guide on life’s journey toward a better and financially secure life.

“As stewards of this credit union, the Board of Directors and Leadership Team have a duty to ensure the financial strength and viability of TFCU now and long into the future.

“We want, and need, to grow in order to remain a competitive, relevant and financially viable credit union.”

In the past 65 years, the Credit Union’s previous leadership made similar strategic decisions with charter expansions and brand identity as the needs of members changed and their communities grew.

“While the Credit Union will always have affection for the name ‘Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union,’ the new name will enable growth to serve current members even better and bring what current members love about TFCU to more people in the North Country. Doing the right thing for members has guided the Credit Union through many changes in the past and being focused on those values will guide them through this change as well.”

For more information regarding the name change, visit tfcunow.com/trailnorth. ■