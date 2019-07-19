Ticonderoga Food Pantry in need of funds

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Ticonderoga Food Pantry President Margaret Beuerlein, volunteer Jan Olcott and past president Joyce Barry in the stockroom just before opening for the day.

TICONDEROGA | Not everyone shares equally in a good economy. Some jobs don’t pay, some people are unable to work and others encounter a run of bad luck. For them, food pantries exist to provide three days worth of food as a bridge when food stamps or other assistance runs out.

But food pantries can encounter rough patches in a good economy as well, said Margaret Beuerlein and Joyce Barry, current and past president of the Ticonderoga Food Pantry. Barry said the pantry is running low on funds at least in part because people assume that there are fewer people in need.

Beuerlein said that’s true to a degree — the pantry has seen a slight decline in its clients, but the decline in contributions has been far steeper. The pantry does not receive local tax dollars and depends on private, civic and business cash contributions, grants, food drives, grocery store surpluses and local farmers. As she spoke, Bonnie Barnhart of Lily Valley Farm in Putnam dropped by with a large box and tote filled with dozens of eggs, a popular and healthy item.

The pantry pays attention to good nutrition and is happy for contributions from local farmers and gardeners. One in particular comes in every week during the summer with heaping boxes of just-picked produce.

“It can’t get much more fresh than that,” Barry said.

The pantry has also benefited from school food drives and the Feed America program through which Walmart is able to donate food that’s past its expiration date but still fine to eat.

“Before this program, all that food was being destroyed,” Beuerlein said.

So along with canned and boxed foods, the pantry receives meat, dairy and baked goods for well-rounded meals.

But financial contributions that the pantry uses to buy from the regional food bank are disappearing.

“We’ve lost a lot of supporters and we don’t know why,” Barry said.

She suspects that people are more likely to give when they sense dire need, the way people send money to the Red Cross after a natural disaster. Many contributions come from people who are barely scraping by themselves, because they know what it’s like to face an uncertain future.

The pantry encourages all comers from Ticonderoga, Chilson and Putnam. Last year it served 742 families, or 2,289 people, and there are more in need who do not come, but should. They are generally the elderly, Beuerlein said, who grew up in an era when pride discouraged the acceptance of charity.

Even people who are employed in today’s economy find that the jobs don’t pay well enough to cover the bills.

“We have quite a few working poor who need help,” Barry said.

The pantry is located behind the Methodist Church on Wicker Street and is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. until noon. Those who wish to contribute can make checks out to the Ticonderoga Food Pantry and send them to 1045 Wicker St., Ticonderoga, NY 12883.