Timeline set for school board election

× Expand File photo The state Education Department has set Jan. 29 as the election to select a new school board for the merged Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport school district.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Voters of the new consolidated Elizabethtown-Lewis Central and Westport Central School District will head the polls Jan. 29 to select a new school board.

Residents in each districts approved merging the neighboring districts Dec. 4 and establishing a new board of education composed of seven members serving three-year terms.

Candidates can start circulating petitions Friday, Dec. 21 with a submission deadline of Jan. 8.

The state Education Department issued the following timetable last week:

Dec. 18: State Education Department Commissioner MaryEllen Elia issues order to conduct special district meeting to elect board of education;

State Education Department Commissioner MaryEllen Elia issues order to conduct special district meeting to elect board of education; Dec. 20: Elia’s order must be posted at least 10 days before vote (which is referred to below as a “meeting”);

Elia’s order must be posted at least 10 days before vote (which is referred to below as a “meeting”); Dec. 21: Petitions available for distribution from district clerks at ELCS (518-873-6371) and/or WCS (518-962-8244);

Petitions available for distribution from district clerks at ELCS (518-873-6371) and/or WCS (518-962-8244); Jan. 8, 2019: Petitions must be submitted to the district clerk at each district by 5 p.m.;

Petitions must be submitted to the district clerk at each district by 5 p.m.; Jan. 8: Candidates meet with district superintendent at Westport Central at 7 p.m. for a drawing to determine ballot slot placement;

Candidates meet with district superintendent at Westport Central at 7 p.m. for a drawing to determine ballot slot placement; Jan. 10: Information prepared for absentee ballots;

Information prepared for absentee ballots; Jan. 29: “Special meeting” at ELCS from noon to 8 p.m.

The sole polling site on Jan. 29 will be ELCS as per advice from the state Education Department, according to Champlain Valley Educational Services, which is overseeing the process.

The 10 incumbents on each school board do not have an advantage and must circulate petitions if they would like to retain their seats.

With the merger now official, CVES BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey will serve as interim superintendent to help the new board set the 2019-20 budget and hire administrators — including a new superintendent.

Davey will oversee an initial organizational meeting of the newly-constituted board and will administer the oath of office to each new board member, according to a news release from CVES.

“The board will then be empowered to conduct such business as appropriate to prepare for the first year of operation of the newly-created school district, including creating a budget and holding a special meeting for its adoption,” said the release.

The district is legally known as Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport, but officials from both districts have indicated the name will be changed following student and community input.

The consolidation is the first statewide since 2013.

Voters opted 309-185 for the merger in WCS and 402-46 at ELCS.

An overwhelming majority opted for a seven-member board: 616 compared to 176 for a five-member body, with 182 opting for nine members, according to official vote totals.