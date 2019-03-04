TMSP announces lineup of events, upcoming projects

TICONDEROGA | In the past year, volunteers in the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership (TMSP) have planned numerous events, projects and initiatives and worked closely with their community partners to improve downtown Ticonderoga.

Organizers said 2018 was a year of continued growth for TMSP. Recent projects include improvements to town parking areas, streetscape improvements on Montcalm Street, flower boxes and plantings on Montcalm Street, the annual street art project, placement of additional garbage cans on Montcalm Street, a downtown business forum, enhancement to the welcome sign on Wicker Street, an update of the streetscape plan, adding fireworks to the Ticonderoga End of Winter Carnival, scouting a location for a new mural created by Emily Pike and assisting with downtown Ticonderoga ribbon cuttings.

In the coming year, TMSP members will plan and implement annual events including the Ticonderoga End of Winter Carnival and fireworks set for March 2, Beautification Week/Clean Up Days and Student Give Back Day the week of May 6–12, the Best 4th In The North slated for July 1–4, StreetFest on July 27, the street art auction on Aug. 15 and HalloweenFest planned for Oct. 25-31.

Future projects include getting additional benches and garbage cans on Montcalm Street, streetscape project and initiatives, historic wooden sculptures, focus on key areas of the streetscape master plan, placement of a welcome sign near the information booth, installation of three-hour parking signs and an array of Montcalm Street enhancements and beautification projects.

For more information on upcoming projects, events, news or serving on a committee, call 518-585-6619, email tmsp@timainstreet.org or visit timainstreet.org.

Donations to support the TMSP and the effort to enhance and revitalize downtown Ticonderoga are tax deductible. Donations can be mailed to TMSP, P.O. Box 379, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.