TMSP Street Art Project announced

TICONDEROGA | Members of the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership (TMSP) and the TMSP Promotions Committee have announced that the 2019 Street Art Project is “Adirondack Gardens,” featuring a wooden garden planter and a wooden garden bench. This is the ninth Street Art Project organized by TMSP. All of the items have been made locally by Tierney Adirondack Rustic Designs.

The goal of the street art project is to decorate sidewalks, businesses and organizations with hand-crafted, hand-painted artwork done by local artists as well as raise funds for a Montcalm Street project. Anyone can participate by sponsoring a local wood product, being an artist and being creative with a favorite theme or attending the auction that will be held Aug. 15. Location to be announced.

Businesses and organizations are invited to sign up to be 2019 Street Art Auction project sponsors. The cost of sponsorship is $60. A limited quantity of each of the products will be available, and they are on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign up by contacting the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619 or by emailing tmsp@timainstreet.org.

Hand-painted wood products will be on display in front of or at Ticonderoga businesses and organizations soon. Community members and visitors are invited to check out the items as well as stop by the businesses and organizations in Ticonderoga sponsoring this project.

Past Street Art Projects have included wooden soldiers, followed by Adirondack chairs, Adirondack bird houses, Adirondack benches, Adirondack rain barrels, pallets projects and more.

“We have a total of 20 local wood products that need sponsors and will need to be displayed until mid-August. Join us to support the community and show your community pride through this project,” said John Bartlett, TMSP promotions committee chairperson.

For more information, contact the TMSP at 518-585-6619, visit timainstreet.org or follow the TMSP Facebook page.