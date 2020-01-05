Top news in 2019: Investment in school safety, fitness, outdoor rec

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Lt Gov Kathy Hochul presented 10 projects New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul presented 10 projects with Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds that total nearly $10 million. Projects range from infrastructure and greenspace improvements to support for a new theatre for Pendragon and a children’s museum.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The year 2019 saw many municipalities move ahead with major infrastructure and capital repair projects for 2020.

Some of the most newsworthy events related to new directions and improvements at area schools; investments area fire departments; and in public safety and outdoor recreation.

Here are some news highlights from 2019:

BOQUET VALLEY CENTRAL SCHOOL FOUNDED

A merger vote in December 2018 moved communities in Westport, Lewis, and Elizabethtown to form a new school district, blending Westport Central and Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School. The merged sport’s mascot had been in use for several years, but the school became Griffins official in 2019.

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FOR KEENE CENTRAL

After more than 12 months of community planning, Keene Central School won approval in May for its $7.9 million capital project, which adds security and safety features at the school entrance and infrastructure repairs in keeping with the School Board’s Strategic Plan.

FUNDING FOR MORIAH CENTRAL

In December, voters in the Moriah Central School district approved a $14.9 million capital improvement slate of projects that incorporate school safety measures, new flooring, and numerous repairs on campus along with the addition of a Viking Track and Field course.

SRO IN ESSEX COUNTY

In 2019, newly elected Essex County Sheriff Dave Reynolds launched an option for schools to retain School Resource Officers. And six school districts in the county introduced programs this year. Reports from school officials and kids suggest the SROs, all Essex County Sheriff Department deputies, are bringing resources to their schools, including added EMT and safety planning knowledge, along with the positive interaction with students.

NEW FIRE STATION FOR WESTPORT

After years of searching, planning and design, Westport’s Fire Hose Co. No. 1 brought plans for its $3.2 million fire station to a referendum vote in 2019 and got overwhelming support from the community, 187 yes to 60 no votes. The project will begin construction in 2020 and relocate the fire station about a mile from the center of town at a site with improved access and room for the all-volunteer fire company to store and clean their gear.

ADIRONDACK HEALTH OPENS ER, FITNESS CENTER IN LP

In Jan. 2019, Adirondack Medical Center -- Lake Placid Emergency Department officially opened the Adirondack Health Medical Fitness Center. The emergency care facility supports fitness and medical care for Lake Placid and surrounding communities. The $20 million new medical and fitness center is situated across the road from the Olympic Training Center and beside Elderwood of Uihlein, the long-term senior care home formerly owned by Adirondack Health.

ESSEX COUNTY EMERGENCY COMMS NEARLY COMPLETE

In 2009, Essex County bonded $10 million, which has been matched with some $8 million in grant money. And by 2019, emergency communications here are state-of-the-art with four new county-owned towers coordinating signals to and from the Public Safety Building in Lewis. The system integrates 17 towers plus paging and Land-Mobile Radio sites. One final tower is being activated to improve fire, police and emergency response communications along Lake Champlain.

HIGH PEAKS HEALTH CENTER OPENED IN WILMINGTON

The newly built High Peaks Health Center opened in Wilmington in March 2019, after a year of construction and planning by officials from the University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital and the Town of Wilmington. The $1.3 million investment moved the facility into its own building from much smaller space in the Wilmington Town Hall.

EAGLE ISLAND CAMP REOPENS SUMMER CAMP

For 70 years, Girl Scouts had learned to hike, sail, swim and paddle at Eagle Island. When the historic Girl Scout camp on Upper Saranac Lake closed suddenly in 2009, those lessons took on new significance when hundreds of former campers pulled together and bought the entire island with its historic, circa 1899 Great Camp. EIC welcomed its summer day campers in 2019 with plans to expand to overnight camping in 2020.

SARANAC LAKE WON $10 MILLION FOR REVITALIZATION

In July, Saranac Lakers celebrated the final announcement of infrastructure and economic development projects that will share $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds. The state chose 10 projects to receive grant awards. Among them, Play ADK, a grass-roots group, is working to turn a two-story worn-out warehouse on a former industrial site at 33 Depot St. into a 15,0000-square-foot children’s museum and family resource center.

FRONTIER TOWN CAMPGROUND OPENED

In July, construction of the new Frontier Town Campground was completed and the new Department of Environmental Conservation state park opened with New trails, tent sites, RV sites, and horseback riding amenities. It is designed as a Gateway to the Adirondacks, a tourism hub in North Hudson. The project cost an estimated total of $25 million in public and private resources. ■