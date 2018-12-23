Tower project perseveres

× Don Loveland in front of the Hague Baptist Church. Photo by Tim Rowland

HAGUE | After a soaking rainstorm in late summer of 2017, a neighbor of the Hague Baptist church noticed stones falling from the belltower.

An investigation quickly determined that the century-old tower had lost its integrity, and was in need of repair.

Fearing a total collapse, some stones were removed while the damage was evaluated.

The project was substantial, but seemed manageable. The congregation hired Ticonderoga contractor Ernest LaBarge, established a GoFundMe page and raised $30,000 toward preliminary repairs.

Another $50,000 would need to be raised, but with parishioner Michael Cherubini leading the charge the church was optimistic.

Then, during a July 4 parade, Cherubini, a Hague firefighter, fell ill while riding on a department brush truck and died later that day.

Parishioner Don Loveland said he doesn’t know if Cherubini had any particular premonition, but that Cherubini had asked him to keep an eye on the project should anything happen to him.

Loveland said Cherubini’s death was a blow, both as a personal loss and as a loss for the project. “He liked this kind of stuff, and he was good at it,” Loveland said.

Loveland and Cherubini’s wife Maureen have kept momentum going on the project, but just as the finances looked positive, the church got more bad news.

The tower had apparently been leaking for a long time, and the frame wall inside the stonework running down to the vestibule had all but rotted away. Suddenly the project became more complex and more expensive.

Loveland said the congregation of about 15 to 20 people — which has been worshiping in a newer addition to the sanctuary while the work is being performed — has been able to raise about $75,000, with another $25,000 coming from The New York Landmarks Conservancy’s Sacred Sites Program. He said the church is still trying to raise money to cover any more unpleasant surprises.

It had been hoped the work would be done by Christmas, but the added problems have pushed that into next year, he said.

According to a 2018 annual recap written by Adirondack Architectural Heritage, “The Hague Baptist Church was constructed in 1912 and is a fantastic example of an early-20th century, rural, gothic revival church complex consisting of a church and parsonage.”

The architectural organization said the church was not yet listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but that it had submitted the application to the New York Landmarks Conservancy Sacred Sites Program, a grant program for the preservation of places of worship in New York state, “in light of the urgency of the required work” and that “In the meantime we are preparing a National Register nomination pro bono so that the church may be eligible for preservation funding in the future.”