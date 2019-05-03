Town gov’t election races aligning

WARREN COUNTY | Various positions in town government are up for election this year, and a variety of candidates have filed petitions for the public offices.

A good number of them will be subject to a primary election preceding the November election. Petitions to run as an independent are to be filed by May 21, so the field of candidates may increase in the next two weeks.

All the board seats in northern Warren County bear four-year terms.

LAKE GEORGE

In the Town of Lake George, incumbent town board members Dan Hurley (D) and Marisa Muratori (R,I) are being challenged by Sean Quirk (R,I), and they’ll be facing off in the November election.

CHESTER

In the Town of Chester, two town board seats are open. While incumbent Steve Durkish chose not to run, incumbent Michael Packer (R) is seeking another two-year term. Also in the race are Bernard “Bernie” McCann (D) and Chris Aiken (R).

The race for Chester supervisor is a little more complex. Incumbent Craig Leggett, an independent, is challenged by John Maday (R,C) — but the Democratic line received an “opportunity to ballot” petition, so the Democratic primary ballot line or the post will host write-ins, and the candidate with the most mentions will be listed on the ballot for the November general election.

BOLTON

In Bolton, incumbent supervisor Ron Conover (R) is challenged by Alexander “Zandy” Gabriels (R) on the Republican line, forcing a primary.

For town board, incumbent council members Susan Wilson (R) and Robert MacEwan (R) are to be challenged in November by Carole Newell (D,I).

HORICON

In Horicon, two town board seats are up for a vote. Incumbent Kenneth Higgins (R) chose not to file election petitions, but incumbent Sylvia Smith (R) is seeking another term. She will be running alongside two candidates in the Republican primary: William Siegle II (R) and Peter Palmer (R). In the general election, Patrick Farrell (I) will join the contest.

JOHNSBURG

In Johnsburg, incumbent supervisor Andrea Hogan (D, Con.) is running for re-election, and she will be challenged in the general election by Dan Hitchcock (R), the present town superintendent of highways. This post, in turn, is to be fought over by two Republican candidates, Curtis Richards and Frederick Comstock III — so this is subject to a primary.

For Johnsburg town board, two seats are up. Incumbent Pete Olesheski chose not to file petitions, but incumbent Eugene Arsenault is running for another four-year term. Seeking either of the seats are Roger Mosher and Justin Gonyo, both Republicans, so all three will be running in the primary election.

WARRENSBURG

In Warrensburg, two town council positions are up. Incumbents Donne-Lynn Winslow (R) and Linda Baker Marcella (R) are running for re-election, and they are to face Democrat Richard Larkin in November.

THURMAN

In Thurman, there’s potential major realignment pending next November, as the town supervisor post is up for election, as well as two town board seats and the town clerk post. Incumbent town supervisor Cynthia Hyde (D) is to be challenged by former board member and deputy supervisor Susan Shepler (R); incumbent council member Gail Seaman (R) has chosen to vacate her seat — but she’s running for town clerk against incumbent Susan Staples. Incumbent council member Brenda Ackley did not file a petition for re-election. Running for the board seats are Randy Galusha (D), former board member Kathy Templeton (D), Janet L. Wood (R) and Edward F. Brown (R).

COUNTY

The only countywide position up for election is the post for county sheriff. Warren County Sheriff Nathan “Bud” York is retiring, and both county Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree and Sheriff’s Major Jim LaFarr are vying for a four-year term in the position. As they are both Republicans, they will be involved in a primary race.