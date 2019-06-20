Town leaders balk at committing to sewer plant construction

× During a rare joint meeting June 5 of the Lake George village and town boards, Sean Doty of Chazen Co. engineering firm explains to local leaders why the proposed new municipal wastewater treatment plant costs far more than it would have if it were built a few years ago. Alarmed over predicted hefty future tax increases to pay expenses of building a new $24 million plant as required by the state, town board members suggested that the construction be shelved until $9 million or more in additional grant funding is obtained to build the plant.

LAKE GEORGE | Concerned over projected huge future increases in local taxes and sewer charges, Town of Lake George officials suggested June 10 that the pending construction of a new $24 million municipal sewer treatment plant be shelved until more grant funding for the project is obtained.

The idea to not move forward with construction was raised by three of the four town council members participating in a rare joint meeting between the town and village boards.

Town board member Dan Hurley said that if the pending sewer plant construction project goes forward, sewer fees for residents of the Caldwell sewer district would more than double in order to pay the expenses associated with building the new $24 million plant. As a district resident, he said his own sewer charges were already six times his town taxes — without the pending increase.

‘WE CAN’T AFFORD THIS’

Noting that the project has already been pledged $6.75 million in grants, Mayor Robert Blais said that the village and town still need $8.5 million to $9 million more in grant funding to make the project affordable to local taxpayers. Village taxes on a $250,000 home will increase from about $1,200 to about $2,000 annually, if more grant money isn’t received.

Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said the project would crush taxpayers.

“I know of one person in this room whose sewer fees would go up to $120,000 per year rather than the $60,000 they pay now,” he said. “This doesn’t sit well with me — we can’t afford this project.”

Blais noted that the project’s cost would push Lake George Village’s debt beyond the state’s constitutional debt ceiling imposed on municipalities, but the state has granted Lake George village an exemption to that limit. Muratori suggested that the project at least be delayed.

“We’ve made a commitment to the state, but the state hasn’t made a commitment to us,” she said, talking about the village signing a consent order years ago to build a plant that produces effluent that meets the state’s purity standards. Municipal leaders for years have said that Lake George is a resource owned by the state, and protecting its water quality should be principally funded by state government, particularly considering that tens of thousands of people from across New York visit the village each summer weekend.

DELAY

Muratori suggested postponing the construction project for at least six months to allow more time to line up more state or federal funding.

But Sean Doty with Chazen Companies engineering firm said that delays would very likely boost the price, as the project cost has increased by $8 million over the last several years. He noted that the project construction bids would be expiring in mid-July, and that prices would likely increase if the pending construction contracts had to be re-negotiated.

Village Attorney Matt Fuller added that obtaining new additional grants might reduce existing grants — due to the way they are structured — and the outcome might be a larger financial deficit.

Hurley calculated that a modest two-bathroom house in the Caldwell District that paid $500 or so 18 months ago in sewer unit fees — not including the accompanying charges — would be facing annual sewer unit fees of $1,280.

“This is ridiculous,” he said, adding that a friend of his knowledgeable in municipal infrastructure told him the proposed plant should cost only $14 million.

Doty said the plant’s ever-increasing cost is partially due to the state tightening their standards for nitrates in sewer plant effluents — and delaying construction could boost the cost further.

Fuller said that not going forward with the project meant the village and town would risk being assessed stiff fees for non-compliance — and that much more onerous federal fines could be assessed.

Fuller said the village already received a zero-interest loan from the state Environmental Facilities Corp. that should save local taxpayers $5.2 million in avoided interest charges over the next 20 years. He characterized that pledge equal to a “massive grant” that was a lobbying “victory” for the town.

Blais said that Warren County was receptive to his recent plea for their contribution of $200,000 per year to be applied to the village’s predicted annual debt payments of $566,000.

“This would be extremely helpful if they agreed to it,” he said.

Blais added that the village had already applied to the Northern Border Regional Commission for $500,000 grant — at the suggestion of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.

‘OUR ONLY HOPE’

Fuller said that state legislators assume that Lake George residents are wealthy, as they imagine extravagant lakefront homes as producing taxes for the village — but these properties are outside the village boundaries, and they aren’t in the Caldwell district either. Fuller said the median household income in the village was $41,850, well below the statewide average — and Blais added that these backstreet property owners would be bearing the burden of paying for the new plant, along with local business owners.

Blais said divine intervention might be the taxpayers’ last hope.

“I think all we have left to do now is just pray, pray, that someone in Albany...” he said, choking up as his sentence ended.

Regaining composure, Blais said that people close to Gov. Andrew Cuomo have recently been calling him at home, even on weekends, asking questions about the project.

“I’m optimistic we’ll get some more assistance,” he said. “Perhaps we’ll see some money this year and next year, and maybe some assistance from Warren County as well. I think we can bring the cost down so it’s a lot more affordable than it is now — that’s our only hope.”

After that statement, the meeting ended with local leaders saying they’ll wait another week or two to make a decision on committing to the plant’s construction.