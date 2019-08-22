Town of Chester candidates to face voters in upcoming event

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The Chester Municipal Center is the site for a Meet the Candidates event set for 10 a.m. Saturday Aug. 4. Candidates for the position of town supervisor and town council are to make presentations.

CHESTERTOWN | Candidates for town of Chester government positions will soon be sharing their qualifications, vision of the municipality’s future, and objectives, with the public.

A Meet the Candidates event has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday Aug. 24 in the town of Chester Municipal Center auditorium.

The event, sponsored by the Loon Lake Park District Association, is being held for voters to hear presentations from the candidates competing in the November general election for town posts.

The candidates slated to appear on the ballot have been invited to participate.

Running for the post of town supervisor are incumbent Craig Leggett on the Democratic and Independence Party lines, and challenger John S. Maday, representing the Republican and Conservative parties.

Three candidates are competing for two open positions on the town of Chester board: incumbent Mike Packer, Republican; Bernard T. “Bernie” McCann, Democrat; and Chris Aiken, Republican.

All positions bear four-year terms.

Mindy Conway, incumbent Town Clerk, is unchallenged for re-election.

John Nick, president of the Loon Lake association, is scheduled to be the moderator of the event.