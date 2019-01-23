Town of Chester CEO charts course for 2019

× Expand Photo provided Craig Leggett

CHESTER | Upgrading Chestertown infrastructure, making progress on upgrades to the Pottersville water system and boosting services to youth and the elderly are top priorities for the town of Chester government in 2019, Supervisor Craig Leggett has announced.

In a “state of the town” speech Leggett gave at the January Chester town board meeting, Leggett announced both his objectives for the coming year as well as progress achieved this past year.

After noting that a new well had been drilled at Gamble Beach to boost capacity of the Pottersville water system, Leggett announced that the town board would be working to secure more funding for further work, including finishing up the expansion of the well house.

The town board intends to apply for an $800,000 state Community Development block grant to fund the replacement of 3,000 feet of deteriorated water main in Pottersville.

Priorities for Chestertown include improvements to the southern business district including new sidewalks, a water main and streetlights to enhance a strip of state Route 9 that’s been gaining more prominence commercially in recent years.

Leggett also noted the board’s intentions to increase services to youth and the elderly, including establishing a new wellness outreach center at the Chester Municipal Center.

Other objectives include setting aside money to replace an aging trash compactor at the town transfer station and to construct additional garage space for highway maintenance equipment.

He said the town board plans to purchase a new tandem plow/dump truck and a new skid-steer loader in an ongoing effort to assure that town highway equipment provides suitable service while minimizing repair costs.

“We will continue to maintain a fleet of hardworking vehicles,” Leggett said, noting that major roadways around the town and streets in the Chestertown hamlet need repair — and the town plans to pave them in 2019.

Accomplishments of town government in 2018 cited by Leggett include adding ornamental planters and new landscape plantings in Pottersville as well as throughout town and installing electric service and LED lighting for the basketball court at the town park on Olmstedville Road.

Achievements also include improving the heating system in the Chester Municipal Center — which included fine-tuning the new pellet boiler — and advancing town economic development initiatives in conjunction with the North Warren Chamber of Commerce.

The two most prominent projects completed in 2018 according to Leggett were shoring up the northwest wing of the Chester Health Center and converting the interior lighting in the municipal center from fluorescent to LED fixtures. This changeover is projected to pay back its $20,000 net cost through utility savings in merely 20 months — and from then, on save taxpayers about $5,800 per year.

Highway-related achievements last year include the seal-coating about two miles of Bird Pond Road and paving several thousand feet of Blythwood Road, he said.

Also, a substandard waste treatment system and associated contaminated soil was removed at the town highway garage facilities.

Leggett noted that 2018 provided challenges for town employees, who had to clean up many downed trees resulting from major storms and spend considerable time clearing roadways due to heavy snowstorms.

“It was a very, very difficult winter,” Leggett said. “The severe winter pushed overtime pay, fuel, sand, and salt expenses to the max.”

Despite these challenges, town taxes were maintained below the tax cap, he said.

Leggett said that protecting the town’s environmental resources would continue to be a top priority in 2019, noting that the milfoil control program on Loon Lake has produced impressive results in reducing the infestation of this invasive lakewater species.

In addition, Leggett expressed appreciation for the service of own employees who retired in 2018: John West, Glen Redmon Jr., Walter Tennyson, Karen Griffen, and Bruce Nolin, as well as Mary Jane Dower, who served on the town Zoning Board of Appeals.