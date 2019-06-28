Town of Chester to seek $750,000 for Pottersville water main replacement

× During a public tour May 8 of the new Chester Wellness Center, YMCA Adirondack Center Director Tammie LaGuerre and Glens Falls YMCA chief executive Brian Bearor talk about the future of the facility. Recently, the two told the Chester Town Board members that the Wellness Center has secured 160 memberships — which represents 220 individual members. This enrollment has exceeded the expectations of the town officials.

CHESTER | The Town of Chester is again seeking federal funding to replace aging pipes that deliver drinking water to households and businesses in the hamlet of Pottersville.

The Chester Town Board voted recently to authorize submission of an application for $750,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant money to replace about 3,100 feet of deteriorating water mains.

The Warren County Planning Department is submitting the application to state authorities on behalf of the town. If awarded, the grant does not require a contribution of local money, according to Chester Town Supervisor Craig Leggett.

“These water mains — which are asbestos-concrete pipe ­— date back to the 1940s, and they are fragile,” he said.

A similar grant application last year for the replacement of these water mains was not awarded.

Warren County Planner Wayne LaMothe said Wednesday that since the pipes are brittle, the vibration from traffic on state Route 9 occasionally causes the water mains under the roadway to break, prompting inconvenient water shut-offs or “boil water” notices.

The Pottersville water system, however, has had considerable upgrades in the last two years, including the development of a new well off Gamble Beach Road, enlargement of the well house there, and realignment of the water treatment piping and chlorination system.

In other business conducted at the June 11 town meeting, the town board authorized submission of revisions to Chester zoning ordinances to the Adirondack Park Agency for review. The amendments are regarding pre-existing, non-conforming land uses. Leggett said that these revisions would be subject to local public hearings and a final decision by the town board, likely in several months.

CHESTER SEEKS ‘CLIMATE SMART’ GRANT FUNDING

Also, the town board is seeking a grant from the state to help fund Chester’s effort to become certified as a “Climate Smart Community.” The application is likely to request money to bankroll an air conditioning system for the Chester Municipal Center auditorium — so it can be used as a community shelter for residents in case a prolonged heat wave causes a public health risk, Leggett said.

Another request is likely to be for money to fund structural repairs to the Loon Lake dam, which is susceptible to breaching with climate change causing more intense or more frequent storms.

The Loon Lake Dam is classified as “high hazard” by state officials. Leggett said that engineers have estimated that securing it would cost up to $500,000, and that its failure could cause substantial flooding around the Chestertown area.

In taking steps for Chester to be certified as Climate Smart, the town is beginning a study of its existing energy usage and ways to reduce it, Leggett said.

Also at the town meeting, the board authorized purchase of a new excavator, a used model, for $48,000.

In addition, the board heard a request for Turning Leaf Counseling to use office space in the Chester Municipal Space for their services rendered in conjunction with the new Chester Wellness Center. The board tabled the request in order to obtain more information.

The board meeting also featured a presentation by YMCA Adirondack Center Director Tammie LaGuerre and Glens Falls YMCA president Brian Bearor who reported that the Wellness Center has secured 160 memberships — which represents about 220 individual members.

Leggett said he was “very pleased” with the success of the Wellness Center, a joint project between the YMCA, Hudson Headwaters Health Network, Adirondack Health Institute and the Town of Chester.