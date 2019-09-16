Town of Essex deals with phone outages

× Expand Photo provided A Verizon employee works at the site of the main hub of Essex’s landline phone device. The device was left open to vent heat and has malfunctioned due to being left open to the elements and mice infestations.

ESSEX | The Town of Essex has been experiencing phone service issues in recent weeks that have resulted in several residents without phone service for an extended duration of time.

This situation caused concern in Lewis Family Farms’ Sandy Lewis, who sent an email to Betty Little’s office; he’s hoping for some more immediate action and wants to bring attention to the “crisis.”

“We had a bit of sunshine late yesterday. Half the farm had service. This morning it was black. No service tonight. A top Verizon tech manager spoke. Good man... He said he was told by Albany that the new replacement machine will arrive September 6th... in Plattsburgh.

Land line service to hundreds of elderly without cell phones will return, perhaps, two days later. That’s what it takes to wire up the new technology. Verizon, NYC and Albany must hate the North Country. Help...”

Many residents are without any connection to the outside world and rely on landline service in the area. Of the approximately 670 persons that live in Essex, a large portion are elderly and cut off from calling 911 services if a medical event were to arise.

On the phone, Lewis stated, “I have a neighbor in her 90s and she can’t call out to anyone. It’s awful!”

Verizon is the service provider in the area.

Essex Councilman Ken Hughes commented that he had the opportunity to stop and talk to a 30-year Verizon veteran from the Tri-Lakes area, tasked to come down to Whallonsburg and get the telephone issues resolved.

“It was a disastrous mess in this node off of Whallons Bay Road,” said Hughes. “Mice infestation, broken exhaust fans (these devices generate tremendous amounts of heat), cards with burnt out sections, huge amount of dust, dirt and debris as well as malfunctioning redundancy systems that have all caused the failure of landline telephone service. Apparently the top was left open to exhaust the heat, which allowed for rodent infestation and potential moisture. It also appears that there was some physical damage to the exterior structure. The pictures he showed me were incredibly disheartening.”

The work that’s being performed, for now, is temporary. New equipment is being built by Verizon and will be “installed this fall,” according to a Verizon representative.

The Verizon representative was exceptionally knowledgeable and appeared a bit exasperated about this entire ordeal, said Hughes. He also conveyed that Verizon’s main goal is to close work orders so customers are happy.

Hughes encourages, “If you aren’t happy, keep contacting Verizon and the Public Services Commission. Affected residents must have their voices heard!”

Daniel MacEntee, representative for Little, reached out to The Sun to comment on the situation in Essex.

“Sen. Little has spoken directly to Verizon and has been given reasonable assurances that the issue will be cleared up in early September,” MacEntee relayed.

For now, Essex waits.