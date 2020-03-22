Town of Johnsburg declares State of Emergency

Photo by Thom Randall JbgTBmtgAndreaBudget COVID-19 Town of Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan discusses an issue with another town board member during a recent town meeting. Sunday, March 22, Hogan declared a State of Emergency in the town due to the growing spread of the novel coronavirus — and the potential of the declaration enabling the town and its businesses to obtain state and federal emergency aid.

NORTH CREEK | The town of Johnsburg has declared a State of Emergency in an effort to help curb the growing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Town supervisor Andrea Hogan issued the declaration the morning of Sunday, March 22, citing the intention to address the threat of COVID-19 and how it “poses potentially life-threatening circumstances that could develop rapidly.”

She said the town’s employees, many of them working from home, would continue to respond to the needs of Johnsburg citizens as much as possible.

“The ride may get bumpy for all of us — Cooperation, calm and courage are hallmarks of this community, and we will emerge on the other side of the COVID-19 crisis together,” she said.

The declaration noted that the Johnsburg Town Hall is closed to the public, and that town staff is working from home, but they will promptly respond to emails or voice messages left on the town hall phone system.

People with matters requiring assistance from town employees should call (518) 251-2421, listen to the prompts for staff and department extensions, and leave a message. Email addresses for staff members can be found on the home page of the town website.

The town court and library are both closed until further notice. Hogan noted that the library’s free wifi extends outside to the parking lot, and people are welcome to park and access it on their electronic devices — but they must stay in their cars or observe social distancing practices.

Hogan also said that the Adirondack Community Outreach Center and its food pantry are closed; however, food pickup is available. Those seeking this service are urged to contact the outreach center at (518) 251-3481 or adkcommunityoutreach.com.

Also, congregate meals will not be held at the Johnsburg Senior Center, but Meals on Wheels delivery will continue on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Individuals who seek to be added to the list of those receiving meal deliveries should contact local officials or the Warren County Office of the Aging.

All other town buildings are closed until further notice, including Tannery Pond Center, Scout Hall, the Minder Lodge, and the Wevertown Community Center.

Some town venues remain open:

The town transfer station is open with normal operating hours. Those residents who do not have tickets with them will be asked to leave their name, address and phone number with the attendant, and they will be billed later.

The North Creek Ski Bowl hiking and biking trails are open from dawn to dusk only. Residents are required to maintain safe “social distancing” in traversing the trails.

The Outreach Center Backpack Program continues to operate through coordination with the school breakfast and lunch deliveries.

Hogan noted that to comply with Gov. Cuomo’s directives to municipalities statewide, most all of the Johnsburg highway crew members have been furloughed until further notice. Town roads will be monitored and maintained, she said, adding that as necessary, highway workers will be called in to for maintenance or road repairs. Those residents who see a safety hazard are urged to call the town highway garage at (518) 251-2113. ■