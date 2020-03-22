Town of Lake George closes facilities, curbs landfill hours, furloughs workers

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Lake George Town Board members Marisa Muratori (center) and Nancy Stannard (right) listen to town supervisor Dennis Dickinson express his opinions during a recent town meeting. This week, Dickinson declared a State of Emergency, furloughed town employees and closed town facilities to the public — in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak — and the town board endorsed his actions.

LAKE GEORGE | The town of Lake George has suspended its upcoming meetings, closed all town facilities and reduced its active workforce. The actions were taken following a State of Emergency declared by town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson on March 19.

Dickinson said that all non-essential staff will be working from home.

“We need to decrease the potential of the coronavirus spreading here in Lake George, and we are doing that by being proactive, not reactive,” he said. “We are heeding the warnings and directives from the state to limit operations, reduce public event counts and cancel non-essential meetings and events.”

Lake George Planning Director Dan Barusch said that each essential employee will work one day per week in the town hall. Town personnel can be reached by phone or email — see the town website for phone extensions or email addresses.

The town planning and zoning board meetings for March and April have been canceled — and the April 13 town board meeting — including the public hearing on the town’s Climate Action Plan — is postponed until further notice.

Reduced dump hours reroutes trash to Wbg.

The town transfer station has reduced its operations. Normally open daily Tuesday through Saturday, the transfer station is now open only on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.. Trash disposal tickets now have to be purchased at the transfer station. These change are effective for an undetermined number of days or weeks.

This reduced schedule has sent many Lake George residents to the Warrensburg transfer station to deposit their trash, Warrensburg Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said March 22. He said that his town’s transfer station would continue to accommodate these out-of-town citizens as long as they handle their own trash — weighing it and depositing it in the compactor without assistance from the station attendant, who will be collecting cash for this disposal service.

Lake George highway workers have been furloughed. They are staying at home for the time being, but remain on call for snow plowing and essential road maintenance. Highway mechanics will be on duty at the highway garage three days per week, but the facility is closed to the public. Also, town beach properties are closed, town Youth Commission activities have been suspended, and the Lake George Senior Center is closed for the time being.

The Lake George Town Court has suspended all non-essential functions for at least the upcoming week. Call the town court at (518) 668-5420 for more information.

Shoppers sought to restock food pantry

The town Food Pantry will remain open and will be accepting donations for those in need. Any residents seeking to visit the food pantry are required to call ahead, and a bag of food will be prepared and brought outside the town hall’s lower-level entrance, ready for pickup. Such service is available during workday hours. Town officials are now seeking volunteers to help with grocery shopping for the elderly as part of the town’s Senior Outreach program. Those able to volunteer are asked to call Kim at (518) 668-5722, extension 2.

For updates, see upcoming issues of The Sun, view the town’s website at www.lakegeorgetown.org, or visit the town’s Facebook page.