Town of Lake George mulls converting to solar power

Photo by Thom Randall Nexamp Solar David Wells At a Lake George Town Board meeting Dec. 9, David Wells of Nexamp explains how a solar electricity purchase agreement could save the town several thousand dollars per year — while supporting a project that generates renewable energy.

LAKE GEORGE | With an intent to minimize the carbon footprint of local government, the Lake George town board is considering entering an electricity purchasing agreement with a company that builds and maintains solar farms in the northeast U.S.

On Dec. 9, the town board hosted a presentation by David Wells, Director of Community Solar projects for Nexamp Corp. based in Boston. Wells outlined several potential purchasing arrangements through which the town could save money on utility costs as well as minimizing the municipality’s impact on climate change.

According to calculations provided by Wells, who is Nexamp’s Director of Community Solar for New York State, by subscribing to a share of one of Nexamp’s solar farms, the town could save about $3,700 per year while contributing to an effort to reduce carbon emissions.

Nexamp’s solar farms feed environmentally clean power into a regional power grid, earning credits that are applied to subscribers’ utility bills — and these clients purchase energy credits at a discount.

Town of Lake George Director of Planning Dan Barusch said that entering into a solar electricity agreement might yield additional benefits, including boosting the town’s likelihood of obtaining grants through the state’s Climate Smart Communities program.

Wells said that New York State has made a commitment of having 70 percent of the state’s electricity generated by renewable resources by 2030, and achieve a 40 percent reduction of greenhouse gases — from 1990 levels — over the next 10 years.

He said that these Community Solar electricity purchase agreements were not only available for municipalities, but also for homeowners, renters and small businesses — without a long-term commitment or termination fees, although customers would agree to “allocations” of kilowatt-hours of electricity, which they could change in three-month intervals.

Wells asked the town to consider committing to an additional initiative: publicizing and promoting residential and commercial solar purchasing agreements to the town’s residents and business owners.

Through this arrangement, utility customer would receive two bills, one from National Grid, and another from Nexamp.

Wells showed examples of how energy credits would be applied to National Grid’s bills for transmission only, dramatically reducing the amount due, and the bill from Nexamp would display a discounted charge for energy used.

The amount of savings, he said, would depend on the time period that the town or local utility customers signed up for.

At the town’s present rate of electricity use, Wells said, the town would receive $37,522 in “energy credits” per year, but this would translate to a net savings to the town of about $3,700 per year.

Benefits to the environment, he said, would equate to reducing carbon dioxide production by 220 tons annually — equivalent to reducing automobile travel in the region by 527,000 miles.

He said that if the town entered into an agreement for its street lights — not including the streetlights installed in the recent Gateway project — the town could receive a 15 percent discount on their energy credits which would provide the town with an additional savings of $4,200 per year.

Nexamp, Wells said, is implementing other environmentally friendly practices at its solar farms, including planting pollinator-friendly vegetation, and employing sheep to graze on the land which hosts their expansive solar arrays — instead of using lawnmowers to keep the vegetation at an appropriate height.

Each solar farm that Nexamp builds, Wells said, provides enough electricity for 400 to 800 households.

Board members indicated they were interested in the proposal and said they would be discussing it at January’s board meeting. ■