Town of Lake George names highway chief

During the town board’s May 13 meeting, Rob Lanfear was named the town’s superintendent of highways. Lanfear replaces Dan Davis, who simultaneously retired from the post.

Lanfear enjoys the thought of following in the footsteps of his father, Bob Lanfear, who was the town’s superintendent of highways, working for the town for 22 years until he retired in the late 1980s.

“I’m excited about this,” he said of his new position. “This just feels right.”

Town officials said Rob Lanfear has considerable experience in the field of road construction and heavy equipment operation. Lanfear has been employed in the field for 20-plus years, including running his own excavation business for the last decade.

For years, Rob Lanfear has worked as a private contractor with Lake George town and village public works employees — on various projects. He also has performed work for the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District personnel on their pursuits.

Lanfear said he has no plans at this point to make any changes in the department, noting that the existing employees are knowledgeable and perform their duties well.

Lanfear said his initial objective will be to coordinate the town’s spring cleanup effort through May 24, after which he and the other highway personnel will be tackling pothole repair.

Rob Lanfear’s brother Keith Lanfear is in training to become the new superintendent of public works for the Village of Lake George. Keith is to replace Dave Harrington, who is retiring in November after many years of service with the village.