Town of Newcomb $50K under cap

NEWCOMB | The Town of Newcomb will come in $50,000 under that tax cap in 2019, according to Supervisor Robin DeLoria.

Homestead tax rates for 2019 will go up 31 cents per thousand in assessed value, from $3.41 to $3.72.

Land rates will go up 79 cents, from $14.23 to $15.02 per $1,000.

Total appropriations will go from $4.57 million in 2018 to $4.7 million in 2019, with the tax levy going from $3.98 million to $4.10 million.

A total of $200,000, $100,000 each for general and highway funds, will come from the unexpended balance.

DeLoria said fire-district spending will be up from $332,000, to $348,810.

Due to Newcomb’s remote location and distance from any hospital or clinic, it has been paying medics who have now been on the job long enough to accumulate benefits, such as vacation time, which along with health insurance will account for the increase.

DeLoria said the town is also setting aside $16,000 to help pay for an ambulance that will be needed when the new one needs to be replaced in another eight years.

As always, DeLoria said budgets are difficult in small, rural communities where there is little in the way of tax base, and little in the way of growth.

At the same time, the town must reckon with added expenses, such as a nearly 9 percent increase in health care and garbage rates which this year went from $62 to $100 a ton.

DeLoria said the goals of the town for the coming year are to build a four-season comfort station at the overlook, and to partner with the DEC and Adirondack Architectural Heritage on improvements to Camp Santanoni.

The town will also be working to promote the area as a southern access to the High Peaks, as well as promoting the Essex Chain of Lakes and local fire towers in order to attract tourists.