Town of Plattsburgh assessor faulted in state audit

File photo The Town of Plattsburgh's Assessor's Office did not have sufficient documentation for more than $6.6 million worth of tax exemptions, a state audit found.

PLATTSBURGH | The Town of Plattsburgh’s Assessor’s Office was faulted in a state audit for administering tax exemptions without sufficient documentation.

A state Comptroller’s Office audit released Dec. 14 found that from $86 million worth of tax exemptions granted last year, $6.6 million were approved despite a lack of proper supporting documents or applications on file.

“Of the 167 granted exemptions we reviewed totaling $13.3 million, we found 54 (32 percent) of the exemptions, valued at more than $6.6 million, lacked one or more pieces of supporting documentation to verify the eligibility of these exemptions and/or were incorrectly calculated,” the audit report reads.

The Town of Plattsburgh grants a total of 1,421 agricultural, veteran and senior citizen tax exemptions every year. Combined, the taxable value of those properties is estimated at $86 million, according to the report.

In one instance, a property owner received a reduction that allowed them to pay $5,608 less in taxes despite no longer being eligible for the exemption.

“We reviewed the 2017 assessment roll and found errors in the ownership and residential percentages used in calculating the allowable exemptions that the assessor agreed with,” the report reads. “As such, we recommend the assessor review the assessment roll for noticeable errors.”

Last year the town had more than 5,200 total properties valued at over $1 billion.

“The town board does appreciate the role and ongoing efforts of the state of New York Comptroller’s Office (OSC) in conducting these audits,” Town Supervisor Michael Cashman and Assessor Brian Dowling wrote in response to the audit. “The town does acknowledge the OSC findings, although few in percentage from the randomly selected sample over a large sample period.”

Town officials pledged to “strive for the highest standard” and said that the OSC’s findings would be addressed.