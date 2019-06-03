Town of Plattsburgh hiking program unveiled

PLATTSBURGH | The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department has added the Hiking Adventure Program to its lineup of outdoor activities. The experience is for any youth in the county ages 10-12 and costs $40 per child with all four hikes included.

The program is scheduled as follows:

DAY 1 — POINT AU ROCHE STATE PARK AND NATURE CENTER

Date: June 1

Rain date: June 2

Time: 8:30 a.m. to noon

Location: Point Au Roche State Park and Nature Center. Participants will meet at the nature center.

Participate in a guided hike lead by a Department of Environmental Conservation naturalist who will share information about the park’s animals and plants. Learn the seven principles of “Leave No Trace” ethics.

DAY 2 — SILVER LAKE MOUNTAIN AND SILVER LAKE BOG

Date: June 8

Rain date: June 9

Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Silver Lake Mountain and Silver Lake Bog. Participants will meet at the Town of Plattsburgh Office Complex. Transportation will be provided.

Hike the mountain and learn to orient maps and identify land features using maps and compasses. Walk the Silver Lake Bog boardwalk trail and identify a variety of hardwoods and fir trees such as tamarac and spruce.

DAY 3 — HEART LAKE/MOUNT JO

Date: June 15

Rain date: June 16

Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Heart Lake/Mount Jo. Participants will meet at the Town of Plattsburgh Office Complex. Transportation will be provided.

Participate in a guided hike up Mount Jo, led by an ADK naturalist. The Mount Jo trailhead is located near Heart Lake and the High Peaks information center.

DAY 4 — POKE-O-MOONSHINE/AUSABLE POINT STATE BEACH

Date: June 22

Rain date: June 23

Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Poke-O-Moonshine/AuSable Point State Beach. Participants will meet at the Town of Plattsburgh Office Complex. Transportation will be provided

Hike Poke-O-Moonshine and use the informational pamphlet to identify points of interest as hikers make their way up to the mountain. End at AuSable Point State Park to cool off and enjoy some time wading and swimming in Lake Champlain.

For more details or to register, go to townofplattsburghrecreation.com or call 518-562-6860.