Town of Plattsburgh prepares affordable housing

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Plattsburgh Affordable-Housing The new apartment complex, and future complexes, are being built with survivors of abuse in mind. There will be apartments and services needed for those who do not feel safe.

PLATTSBURGH | The town of Plattsburgh had a groundbreaking of an upcoming affordable housing complex last month, Nov. 6. The complex, Atlas Heights, will be located off of New York Road, on the former airbase. The plan is to have three separate apartment buildings, with 40 units with one, two and three bedrooms.

The complex is intended to house those with limited income and will include apartments, a community center and a playground for children. Nine of the 40 units will be accessible for those with disabilities, while 14 are dedicated to survivors of domestic violence.

“It’s a really important and critical component to a community to help people get out of harm’s way,” Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said. “The overall project will be of true benefit.”

Atlas Heights is being co-sponsored by the Plattsburgh Housing Authority (PHS), a program that provides affordable housing for local residents. Those who are looking to live at Atlas Heights have to qualify by having less than 55% of the average income in the surrounding areas. The rent per month is expected to be $550 to $930, depending on the unit, According to the Executive Director of the Plattsburgh Housing Authority Mark Hamilton, the program understands how critical of a need it is for affordable housing around Plattsburgh.

“[PHS] focuses on working families and those that have jobs, but due to rising costs as it relates to health care, child care and housing, they have a difficult time, even employees, making ends meet,” Hamilton said. “It’s not just people with no income or who have limited income, but it’s becoming a challenge ... the challenges exist and they’re not going away. It’s definitely a case that the municipalities are understanding and want the best for the residents.”

The majority of the $12.8 million cost for Atlas Heights was funded by a New York State Energy and Research grant, as the complex is aiming to be a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design building. This is all in part of Clinton County and the rest of New York State’s attempt to become energy efficient.

Another affordable housing project the town is in the process of developing is planning on being along Tom Miller Road. The project is still in the works, but, according to Cashman, it will have many of the same attributes to serve the community.

“The Town of Plattsburgh certainly recognizes that there’s a need for affordable housing in our community; there’s a need in Clinton County as a whole,” Cashman said. “It will benefit to have affordable housing close to so much of the job market that tends to be within the town’s boundaries.” ■