Town of Plattsburgh readies moratorium

PLATTSBURGH | The Clinton County Planning Board voted 7-1 to rule the Town of Plattsburgh’s proposed moratorium on new projects a “local issue” on Jan. 2.

The designation sends the moratorium back to the Town of Plattsburgh, where it can move forward.

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman anticipates the plan will go before the Town Board on Thursday, after this edition went to print.

LONG-TERM PLANNING

Town of Plattsburgh is weighing the moratorium as part of their proposed “Elevate Plattsburgh” Smart Growth Plan.

The moratorium would temporarily prohibit new development within the town’s commercial core for six months, including Tom Miller Road and Smithfield Boulevard.

Prohibited would be the construction of new gas stations, industrial machine shops, contractor storage yards and public utilities, according to planning documents.

Town of Plattsburgh Senior Planner Trevor Cole said the plan is designed to guide future development with updated zoning and land use laws, and would allow planners to account for future growth while also preventing uses with “negative, unintended, irreversible” impacts incongruent with the plan’s goals.

“The moratorium was proposed to allow for some breathing room to develop our Smart Growth plan,” Cole said. “This is designed to be big, high-level, long-term planning.”

CITY DISAGREES

The moratorium comes when the City of Plattsburgh is considering annexing a parcel of city-owned property located within the town off Rugar Street.

The city wants to relocate the Municipal Lighting Department (MLD) to the 230-acre parcel.

Doing so would open up the current waterfront location to economic development.

Most of the city-owned parcel sits outside of the moratorium’s projected area, and the moratorium will not impact the city’s properties on Rugar Street, Cole said.

But nonetheless, City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said the city is “disappointed” that a temporary ban on new public utility buildings would appear shortly after the city presented its proposal to relocate the department.

“Given that the town also prevented us from using the streamlined collaborative annexation process described in General Municipal Law, we aren’t surprised by this tactic,” Read told The Sun in an email. “Nonetheless, we are performing the work necessary to satisfy the town’s needs for us to go through the formal petition process.”

Read has pushed for a more expedited and streamlined process, citing the need to grow the city’s economy.

But Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman has called for a more collaborative and measured approach that would include input from all impacted stakeholders.

“There really hasn’t been a conversation,” Cashman said of the city’s plans.

The town’s planning board in November deemed the city’s plan to move the MLD incomplete, leading to a retort from the city that “politics are controlling the merits of this application.”

Furthermore, Cashman said, the Smart Growth plan has nothing to do with the proposed annexation, and has been in the works for over a year.

The two developments are separate, but run parallel to one another, he said.

“Not everything is about the City of Plattsburgh and this is just another example,” said Cashman, a viewpoint echoed by Cole.

“This project is about more than the MLD,” he said.

The county planning board’s vote earlier this month indicated the project would not have a county-wide impact.

“This is an example of the city and the town fighting with one another,” said county planning board member Tom LaBombard. “This is clearly a local issue.”

— Elizabeth Izzo contributed reporting.