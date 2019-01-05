Town of Schroon budget over cap

SCHROON LAKE | Taxes in the Town of Schroon will be up 7.3 percent overall in 2019, due mainly to a 16.75 percent increase in the town’s general fund, according to the town’s adopted budget.

The increase is primarily due to staffing an Advanced Life Support technician overnight at the ambulance company and costs associated with the town’s new court and library addition.

The budget comes in at 11 percent over the cap. Supervisor Michael Marnell said the town decided to go this route rather than draw down on its reserves.

The $5 million budget, including general and highway funds and special districts, calls for a 16.75 percent increase in the general fund and a 20.85 percent increase in the ambulance fund.

A state audit this fall was critical of the town’s handling of the $1.46 million project, saying, among other things that it underestimated costs. The budget includes a $123,000 fund transfer to help cover those costs.

Marnell said the ambulance department has an ALS technician on staff from 6 a.m. to 6.p.m., but that the budget will now staff this position full time.

The general fund tax rate in 2019 will go from $2.02 per $1,000 in assessed value in 2018 to $2.26 per thousand. The general fund does not rely on savings, although about $57,000 from the fund balance will go toward water and fire districts. Marnell said the town began the year with about $500,000 in reserves.