Town to launch video teleconferencing for meeting this week

PLATTSBURGH | This Thurs. Mar. 26, the Town of Plattsburgh will utilize Zoom, a web-based video-communications service, for audio-video conferencing during its weekly board meeting at 6pm.

In ongoing communications with the New York Association of Towns regarding best practices, Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said last week’s board meeting at Town Hall on Thurs. Mar. 19 was conducted through a "hybrid model" with phone bridge conference-calling capabilities among councilors. This week, that model is adapting.

Cashman, the lone in-person attendee on Mar. 19, chaired that last meeting, summarized in a thread via his official Twitter profile (@MichaelSCashman). In the series of Tweets, he noted that the town is looking for “more inclusive tele-practices” moving forward regarding town board meetings, among others.

This change occurred amidst a series of evolving statewide policy adjustments addressing the emerging need for "social distancing" measures in dealing with the increased detection of COVID-19 throughout New York.

Reasoning behind the town’s choice of Zoom as its current conferencing software tool considers its popularity, resulting in less need for training.

“People are already familiar with it,” Cashman told Sun Community News.