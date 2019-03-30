Town water project progresses

× The Town of Plattsburgh is continuing to work on its $24 million water capital plan.

PLATTSBURGH | The Town of Plattsburgh is making progress on a $24 million overhaul of its water and wastewater infrastructure.

Since announcing the project in 2017, the town has completed restorations of five water tanks — including one overlooking interstate exit 37, now emblazoned with “Welcome - Bienvenue to Plattsburgh” — and one pump station in the area.

“We’ve been working on an aggressive schedule,” Town Supervisor Michael Cashman told The Sun.

The construction of a new 2 million gallon water tank is trickling on.

And a new well development in the town has water gushing at 800 gallons per minute, according to Cashman.

“We’ve had a very positive response,” he said.

In all, 20 projects are slated for overhaul as part of the town’s water capital plan.

There’s no specific deadline, according to Cashman — the town continues to seek funding opportunities, work with the state Department of Health and collect materials like steel to make the necessary fixes.

It’s a piecemeal process, but one done strategically, he said.

“Our ultimate goal is always to reduce the overall burden on the taxpayers,” Cashman said.

The town secured a $3.1 million state grant last year to help offset the cost of the project. Half a million dollars has also been secured through the Northern Border Regional Commission, with help from Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro).

“We’re still seeking some possible additional funding,” Cashman said.

“We’re being very methodical in aligning projects.”

For more information about the project, visit townofplattsburgh.com/water-wastewater-capital-plan.html.