Towns hold steady on budget spending

ELIZABETHTOWN | Area town governments are finalizing spending plans for 2020. Generally, tax levy caps were calculated below 2 percent this year, many close to 1 percent.

WILMINGTON 2020 BUDGET

In Wilmington, the Town Council adopted the final budget Nov. 12. The public hearing was held in late October.

Of the total $ 1,752,611 spending plan for next year, the amount to be raised by taxes — the tax levy — is $1,134,283.

The general budget figure does not include Wilmington Fire District costs.

Interim and incoming Supervisor Roy Holzer said Wilmington’s budget stayed under the tax cap and reflects a 1.94 percent increase with a 0.006 cents increase per thousand dollars of assessed value on a home.

The current town tax rate is $ 5.15 per thousand.

“No major purchases are planned for 2020,” Holzer said.

“However, we do plan to use some funds from fund balance to complete renovations to the town offices. The town clerk, supervisor and clerk to the supervisor will be moving upstairs in the Community Center in the former Health Center space. The new location will be handicap accessible, more productive and professional in appearance.”

An across-the-board pay increase of 2 percent is planned for all town employees, including elected officials in Wilmington.

“Our rates for health Insurance went up 6 percent,” Holzer said.

KEENE 2020 BUDGET

The spending plan in Keene, minus water/sewer and fire district costs is set at $1,759,500

Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson Jr. said spending in the General Fund is $906,505 with highway costs at $852,995.

The grand total, with water/sewer and fire district costs is $2.7 million,

The total tax levy is planned at $2,244,989, an increase 1.0064 percent or $47,516.

“We stayed under the cap,” Wilson said.

Tax rates were not calculated as of publication date for this report.

“It went up, but I don’t have the figures yet,” Wilson said.

Keene has planned to continue with water improvements in 2020.

And the budget allocates a 3 percent increase on all salaries for town employees.

Health insurance costs went up 6.75 percent in Keene.

WESTPORT SPENDING

In Westport, Supervisor Ike Tyler said the total 2020 budget is $2,024,109.38, up slightly.

The tax levy is proposed at $990,574.95.

“The state cap was 1.001 percent and the budget is under the cap by about $900,” Tyler said.

The tax rate for general spending in Westport is coming in at $3.56 per thousand dollars of real property value, down from $3.61 last year, due to assessment increases.

As to major purchases, Tyler said Westport is looking to buy a new plow truck from the town’s equipment fund.

“We’re looking at spending $160,000 for a new truck with a trade-in,” the supervisor said.

Pay increases for town employees are planned at 75 cents per hour for union employees. Other Westport employees will see a raise at near 3 percent.

“It’s just getting harder and harder to stay under the tax cap,” Tyler said of the budget development process.

The cap makes it difficult for the town to address infrastructure needs or improvements.

“We’re working on our infrastructure, sewer and water, and we have a proposed hotel going on the golf course. We also have a $1.2 million water project at Wadhams now on hold because federal restrictions on phosphorous and ammonia have changed, and these new regulations will affect all the wastewater plants on Lake Champlain.”

Tyler said Westport had to account for a 7 percent increase in health insurance costs.

LEWIS SPENDING

The proposed budget for 2020 in the Town of Lewis is $1,005,417.

The total tax levy of $378,717 is below the allocated tax levy cap of 1.002 percent.

“Costs in the general budget went down 3 cents per thousand dollars of real property value,” Supervisor Jim Monty said. “And highway went up 9 cents per thousand.”

Lewis councilors adopted the budget on Nov. 12.

The tax rates in Lewis are expected to be $3.49 per thousand dollars of real property value for residents inside the town water district, and $3.40 for residents outside the water district, an increase of about six cents per thousand over current year spending.

As part of the town’s 10-year equipment purchase rotation, Lewis is looking to buy a new tandem dump truck for 2021.

“We are also planning on purchasing AEDs (automated external defibrillator), one for the town hall and one for the highway department, which we’ve never had,” Monty said.

Pay increases for employees in the Town of Lewis are planned at 3 percent.

And health insurance costs are going up 7.1 percent increase, Monty said.

“It started out at 13 percent, and were able to get it down to 7 percent without losing benefits for our employees.”

Monty said the Town of Lewis is still working on a contract solution for funding increases for the Elizabethtown-Lewis Ambulance Squad.

“We’re very close to a solution,” Monty said. ■