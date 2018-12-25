Towns infrastructure projects receive funding boost

MORIAH | Localities received early Christmas gifts Tuesday with the annual fundraising haul for infrastructure projects.

Essex County towns received at least $5.3 million from the Regional Economic Development Council Awards as part a $64.8 million package.

A total of 70 projects across the region will receive funding.

Among the biggest local infrastructure awards was $3.2 million for a new sewer system in Moriah.

Supervisor Tom Scozzafava said officials will try to obtain an additional $5 million in Environmental Facilities Corporation funding to top off the $8 million project.

A chief goal is to keep user fees down for the 3,000 users, he said.

Scozzafava praised the Essex County Office of Community Resources and the town’s Wastewater Department for helping prepare the grant application.

“This was a team effort,” he said.

Westport received $808,793 for repairs for the wastewater collection system in Wadhams.

Westport Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler said the grant is critical because it’s not reasonable to ask 57 users to shoulder the burden for a repair project estimated to cost in the low seven-figure range.

The aging facility is currently under a state Department of Environmental Conservation consent order. Funds will be used to repair filters and install an ultraviolet disinfection system.

The installation may also incorporate solar panels, Tyler said.

Essex County Manager Dan Palmer said the consolidating funding stream, now in its eighth year, is the main source of funding for critical infrastructure projects in rural communities.

“These are important because the only way to leverage (the funds) now through is those types of programs — especially water and sewer,” Palmer said. “There is no other money out there except for municipalities bonding it on their own.”

But that can be costly, officials said.

“You could never pay out of local dollars,” Scozzafava said. “It would just be impossible.”

PROJECT DETAILS

Crown Point: The town received $1 million to relocate its wastewater treatment facility to Station Road, installing a new primary treatment process. They will also install an ultraviolet disinfection system at the new plant. This project will reduce the nutrients entering Lake Champlain, including phosphorus that may lead to harmful algal blooms;

Jay: The town garnered $30,000 to complete an engineering report to evaluate options for adding disinfection to the Ausable Forks Wastewater Treatment Plant and any other upgrades that may be needed to facilitate adding disinfection;

Moriah: Among the biggest winners, Moriah received two separate awards: $750,000 was allocated to replace water and sewer main infrastructure on First Street, Oak Lane and Ridge Lane. The town was also awarded $2.5 million in funds to construct five miles of collection systems, manholes, siphons and pump stations. The work will reduce inflow and infiltration from entering their sewer system, as well as will reduce the amount of nutrients entering Lake Champlain from sewer overflows, including phosphorus that may lead to harmful algal blooms;

Saranac Lake: The village secured $30,000 for an engineering report to evaluate their wastewater treatment plant’s headworks, aeration and solids handling;

St. Armand: The town was granted $100,000 to complete an engineering report to identify infiltration and inflow issues in the wastewater collection system and recommend solutions;

Ticonderoga: The state allocated $30,000 for the completion of an engineering report to evaluate the possibility of using geothermal or geo-exchange systems as part of the wastewater treatment plant’s HVAC system;

Westport: Funds numbering $808,793 will be used to install an ultraviolet effluent disinfection system and upgrade existing wastewater treatment plant infrastructure;

Willsboro: The town was awarded $30,000 to complete an engineering report to evaluate a decentralized sewage treatment system for the Bay Lane area where failing septic systems and stormwater runoff are creating a vulnerable water system. Willsboro also received $128,174 in conjunction with Minerva to prepare Local Waterfront Revitalization Programs to “evaluate existing conditions, guide appropriate development and recommend revitalization projects that will attract and retain residents, visitors and businesses, support tourism and improve public access to the waterfront,” according to project documents.