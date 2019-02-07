Towns, villages call for full-time Home Town Cable network

× Expand Photo provided Five towns and two villages are calling for Charter-Spectrum to open a dedicated public access channel for Home Town Cable.

ALTONA | A handful of local municipalities have passed resolutions calling for Spectrum to open a dedicated public access channel for Home Town Cable.

The push comes after the 36-year-old community news network stopped broadcasting on Spectrum Channel 24 — owner Calvin Castine cited the “cost prohibitive” nature of renewing its lease, which expired in December — and pivoted to broadcasting on YouTube and two shared public access channels.

A new public access channel used exclusively by Home Town Cable, the four towns and two villages contend, would allow the network to continue its round-the-clock coverage of local events without having to share airtime with other providers on North Country and Plattsburgh Public Access.

“They have way too much (programming) they put on to have it shared by so many,” said Altona Town Supervisor Larry Ross. “Other areas get the limelight — not our little area.”

A resolution unanimously passed by the Altona Town Board last month calls for “a dedicated PEG (Public, Educational and Governmental) channel, exclusive to our five town, two village cable subscriber area, so that continued timely coverage will be provided to our local school, community, governmental and historical programming.”

The towns of Champlain, Chazy, Mooers and the villages of Rouses Point and Champlain have each signed on in support. The Ellenburg Town Council has not yet passed a resolution related to Home Town Cable, according to Town Clerk Bethany Fortin, but have discussed the issue.

In the past, the five town, three village area had a local public access channel, according to Castine.

But when Time Warner was purchased by Charter Communications, the channel area was expanded to the Malone area, then further expanded to include the tri-lakes area and as far away as Ogdensburg and Massena, he said.

Castine wants his own channel, returning to the original format, because there’s not enough room to share. He said that he supports the municipalities’ efforts.

“Certainly,” Castine said. “Since I can’t afford to lease it anymore, it would allow the programming I continue to cover on a timely basis.”

Asked if the company would open a dedicated PEG channel, a representative for Spectrum said that the company said the request is currently under review.

The representative also added that Spectrum runs programs from Home Town Cable on two channels multiple times per week for free.

LONG HISTORY

Home Town Cable was launched in 1983 as a community project, and began running daily broadcasts in 1986.

Castine has filmed an average of 500 new local events annually, covering everything from municipal meetings, to student assemblies, to natural disasters like the 1998 Ice Storm.

“We’ve always been able to depend on Home Town Cable,” said Ross. “It covers all of our local events, and keeps people apprised of what’s going on in the area.”

The company’s YouTube channel, which hosts more than 7,000 videos, currently boasts more than 1,400 subscribers. ■

— Pete DeMola contributed reporting.