Trade wins

Photo provided A colorful brochure puts information about the trades at students’ fingertips.

TICONDEROGA | After North Country Community College declined to move forward with a proposed trade school in Ticonderoga, the Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance has decided to move ahead with a more decentralized plan that will help students acquire the skills they need and the resources to pay for them.

“While there was a great deal of support, they didn’t feel they could sustain a trade school, so we’re going to attack it in a different way,” said Donna Wotton, executive director of the Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance, at a Ticonderoga town board meeting.

REFERENCE GUIDE

To help students understand their options, the Alliance has published a reference guide to trade educational programs in the region. It states that people who become skilled in the trades can be financially competitive with those who attend a four-year college, and can do so in less time. It also promoted the trades as a way to make a good wage without having to leave the North Country. The publication is available at town halls and through school guidance counselors.

It lists 16 trades, including culinary arts, renewable energy, computers, mechanics, welding, homebuilding trades, and lists what schools in the area offer certificates or associate degrees in the fields.

Wotton said by putting all the trade options and contact information in one place, it will assist both students and school counselors “who are spread so thin they don’t have the information at their fingertips all the time.”

LOCAL EMPLOYERS

The initiative should also be a help for local employers who often complain they can’t find help. Ticonderoga town attorney Matthew Fuller said the town itself has had difficulties finding people to work on its ongoing utility construction projects. “If you’re a student looking for a career in water and sewer, we can get you a job tomorrow,” he said.

The Ti Alliance is working on an internship program that will match employers with students who are interested in their respective fields.

“We want to get kids interested and get them the training they need,” Wotton said. “We’re doing everything we can to connect kids with employment and education.”

The Alliance is also hoping to take some pressure off the tight Ticonderoga school budget by writing grants to send kids to Champlain Valley Educational Services, whose programs include the fields of health, car repair, construction, cosmetology, marine technology, natural resources management and security and law enforcement.

Along with helping students, the alliance hopes to create a younger workforce that will earn a good income.

“These are lucrative trades,” she said.

The Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance is a not-for-profit local development corporation whose mission is to help restore economic prosperity in the Ticonderoga region by serving as a catalyst for public-private partnerships and investment opportunities.