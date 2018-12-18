Transfer station fees see increase

× Expand Photo provided Transfer station fees across Essex County are scheduled to increase following lawmaker approval of a $350,000 plan to upgrade equipment at town transfer stations around the county and at the central collection point in Lewis.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Transfer station fees are increasing across the county, and town supervisors have until Jan. 1 to finalize new policies as part of a five-year county equipment replacement plan.

Most towns in Essex County run transfer stations using county-owned equipment.

But much of it is 20 years old, said Essex County Deputy Superintendent of Public Works Jim Dougan.

“We developed a plan to replace and maintain equipment,” Dougan said.

This includes compactors, trucks, a fleet of 20 trailers and dumpsters, among other items.

The $350,000 plan calls for the county to contribute $250,000, and participating towns, $100,000.

The county will raise tipping fees from $62 to $85 per ton as part of the plan.

“Each town will need to make a plan to meet that higher tipping fee,” Dougan said.

The central processing site in Lewis processes 10,000 tons of garbage annually.

Several localities have already implemented modest fee increases — including Elizabethtown, Lewis, Chesterfield, Essex and Willsboro — while others indicated they would implement changes beginning Jan. 1.

“Nobody wants to raise the cost,” said Essex Supervisor Ron Jackson “On the other hand, you have to pay the price.”

Fees in Chesterfield were raised from $1.50 to $2 per bag in September.

“We haven’t had any complaints,” said Chesterfield Supervisor Jerry Morrow.

Costs in Lewis doubled, but the transfer station will continue to accept discarded electronics at no cost.

“Historically, we’d been losing money on our landfill,” said Lewis Supervisor James Monty.

Minerva and North Hudson opted for a line item increases in their budget, while costs in Schroon Lake will remain unchanged.

Along with Jay, Crown Point doesn’t have a transfer station, and residents either utilize private removal services or the station in Moriah.

Town of Moriah Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said an increase is needed.

“I want to wait to see where I am at the end of the year and take it from there,” he said. “But absolutely there needs to be an increase. I’m not sure what the amount is.”

Moriah hosts the second-busiest transfer station in county behind North Elba.

Scozzafava said the town is weighing additional changes, including making a half-time position a full-time position and scaling back acceptance of construction and demolition debris to two days a week.

An influx of electronics is also posing a problem, said Scozzafava.

The town has appointed a committee to examine operations to “streamline where it can be more productive for constituents for services and cost efficiency.”

Ticonderoga Supervisor Joe Giordano said the town remains undecided on a plan.

“It remains to be seen how Ticonderoga will decide to inflate rates in the future,” he said.

But he acknowledged it’s critical to update aging infrastructure, including a compactor at the town’s transfer station.

“We’ll do our best to try to provide what is a benefit to Ti residents,” Giordano said.

Lawmakers approved the five-year plan in August.