Treading water with teachers

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Administrators work hard to keep Ticonderoga schools staffed.

TICONDEROGA | For too many teaching prospects, Ticonderoga might be a nice place to visit, but they don’t want to work here.

Ticonderoga Superintendent John McDonald Jr. said the system has had to replace an average of about six teachers a year, and as many as 10. But again and again, the interest of potential recruits wanes once they have a look at a map.

“When they see where Ticonderoga is they say, we didn’t know — we thought it was closer to New York City,” McDonald said.

Some candidates will even “ghost” the school system, setting up an interview and then failing to show up or answer calls.

“That’s when it gets frustrating,” he said.

The teacher shortage isn’t confined to Ticonderoga, but it is felt most acutely across the rural Adirondacks.

“At every superintendents’ meeting I hear people saying, ‘I need this’ or ‘I need that,’” McDonald said.

Despite its historic and scenic charm, it can be tough selling a young man or woman on a community that does not have a movieplex. So the system accentuates what the area has to offer, holding interviews in the spring when leaves are out and flowers are blooming.

“By the time the good weather is here they can see how pretty it is,” he said.

TURNOVER

Ticonderoga has about 90 teachers, meaning that turnover every year can knock on the door of 10 percent. Some teachers come to work in Ticonderoga, but still have one eye on school districts closer to their homes. Usually the board will know by April how many teachers it will have to replace, but there are always some “summer surprises” that cause some last-minute scrambling.

“Retention is tough unless people really like living here,” McDonald said.

When they receive an application from a prospect, administrators will check the map and — if the applicant is from a city suburb — they know their chances are pretty dim.

SHORTAGES

According to the U.S. Department of Education, New York statewide has shortages in grades 7-12 in English and science, and across all grades for arts, languages, special education, media and reading specialists and career and technical education.

Locally, math and science jobs are particularly hard to fill, McDonald said.

Pay is also an issue in a school system with an exceedingly tight budget. Base pay for a teacher just starting out is $41,500, and while the school system can pluck students straight out of college and put them in the classrooms in some disciplines, like tech or psychology, most positions demand a degree of seasoning. But with that experience comes higher salaries that the schools struggle to afford.

The good news, McDonald said, is that even with all the headwinds, the system has maintained teacher quality.

“We have some outstanding teachers that are a great fit between the person and the community,” he said.