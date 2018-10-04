Tree gets second life

× Frank Cavoli has carved out a reputation as a skilled sculptor. Photo by Tim Rowland

A dead tree was brought back to life by Peri and David Namerow.

SCHROON LAKE | As they renovated and expanded an old fishing camp they had purchased in 2002 on a narrow bank of land between Adirondack Road and the east shore of Schroon Lake, David and Peri Namerow faced a dilemma.

Two stately trees would have to come down to accommodate the blueprints, something they did not want to do.

After the first was cut, Peri said no, the second would stay and the house plans would accommodate the tree, not the other way around.

“I said I don’t have the heart to take that down,” Peri said. In time though, the old tree did not survive — but having saved it once, the Namerows were determined to save it again.

And they did, with the help of legendary Schroon Lake chainsaw carver Frank Cavoli, who has produced in his career 50,000 carved bears, but is less known for his abstract sculptures in wood and marble.

David said the couple wanted to honor the tree by making it a piece of art, somewhat reminiscent of American totems. Peri said she wanted it to be abstract — no bears — and so their wishes and Cavoli’s fine-art side meshed perfectly.

Cavoli built a scaffolding and over the course of a week and nine chainsaws carved the tree into a freestanding piece of art that became the talk of boaters up and down the lake.

The spire has a dark metallic coating that will keep out rot and ensure that the artwork is a landmark for years to come.

Cavoli said it was a joy to work on, basking in the beauty of Schroon Lake, which the Namerows call a “hidden gem.”

Cavoli agrees, and even though he’s been carving for 30 years in the area, he still stops to photograph the lake when the September mists are rising in the morning.

Like the mist, his sculpture too rises and twists gracefully, its crowning wisps stretching skyward for the clouds. The project came at an opportune time, Cavoli said, as he considers moving more toward abstract art and leaving the animal carvings to his son, Frank Jr., who has added his hand to the business.

Cavoli said he never specifically chose the career path, but he was fooling around in shop class when his instructor noticed his talent.

“He told me to make whatever I liked, so I made a dolphin and an eagle.”

That was 50,000 bears ago, and Cavoli said he likes the idea of becoming more abstract, since the artwork says different things to different people.

And based on his reputation, he already has quite a following. In the winter he goes to Florida, where he carves pelicans and flamingos.

People who have seen his work up north have been surprised to find him down south. “They say, ‘Frank, what are you doing here?’”

Cavoli’s calling card is also his generosity, donating art for charity.

“I always try to be there to support local causes and people in need,” he said. “It’s been an amazing journey, and I enjoy making people happy.”

The Namerows are two such people. David says he hopes that perhaps trees are will become fashionable. If they can’t live forever, it’s nice to know they can still fill people with joy.