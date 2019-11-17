Treksgiving: Turkey-day with Captain Kirk?

TICONDEROGA | Tired of fighting with the in-laws over politics, eating too much and then passing out on the floor? Star Trek Original Set Tour’s Treksgiving is offering an alternative: Three Trek-y-tiered packages (priced accordingly), all of which will beam you up to a “Close Encounter of the Third Kind” with award-winning actor William Shatner. The top drawer package includes turkey dinner with Captain K followed by a karaoke evening with Shatner in the audience grooving to your mojo. This Enterprising event takes place on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23. Dinner will be catered by the Hot Biscuit, with desserts provided by Gunnison’s Orchards.

Get full package details and pricing at startrektour.com/product-category/2019-11-treksgiving. ■